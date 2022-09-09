USD 461.88 million growth in Silicone Gel Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model

Sep 09, 2022, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the silicone gel market, operating under the materials industry. The latest report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 461.88 million, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
CRI SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KCC Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., Solvay SA, Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Buy Sample Report.
Based on geographic segmentation, 47% of the markets originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the Electrical And Electronics category led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- End-user
- Electrical And Electronics
- Medical And Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics And Personal Care
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The silicone gel market report covers the following areas:
- Silicone Gel Market Size
- Silicone Gel Market Trends
- Silicone Gel Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption in the electrical and electronics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Silicone Gel Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist silicone gel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the silicone gel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the silicone gel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the silicone gel market, vendors
Contact Adhesives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The contact adhesives market share is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.
Acetic Acid Market Research by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The acetic acid market share is expected to increase by 4.88 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.
|
Silicone Gel Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 461.88 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.1
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CRI SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KCC Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., Solvay SA, Specialty Silicone Products Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Medical and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Medical and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Medical and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Medical and pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medical and pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Cosmetics and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cosmetics and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 97: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Elkem ASA
- Exhibit 101: Elkem ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Elkem ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Elkem ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Elkem ASA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 105: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 113: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.8 Nissan Chemical Corp.
- Exhibit 118: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 126: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Solvay SA - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Solvay SA - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 131: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wacker Chemie AG
- Exhibit 136: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 143: Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 145: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article