USD 47.83 Million Growth in Mango Butter Market Size with 43% of the Contribution from North America due to Rise in Consumer Demand For Natural Ingredients In Cosmetic Products - Technavio

Mango Butter Market Dynamics

The consumer demand for natural ingredients in cosmetic products is one of the factors fueling the mango butter market growth. The demand for clean-labeled products is rising among consumers as it ensures that a product is free from artificial ingredients and chemicals. Consumers are now looking to replace synthetic stabilizers and softening agents with natural products such as mango butter in the personal care industry. This, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

In addition, growing consumer preference for unrefined and organic mango butter is one of the key mango butter market trends propelling market growth. Refined mango butter is generally obtained through a solvent extraction process and filtered through a system. As a result of this process, the resultant butter has little to no scent and color, which can also alter the texture of mango butter, its vitamin content, and other natural properties.

However, the high cost of mango butter-based cosmetic products is one of the key factors challenging the mango butter market growth. Prices of cocoa butter are volatile due to supply constraints and declining yields in major cocoa-producing countries, but it is still considered cheaper than mango butter. Thus, cheap substitutes available in the market will challenge the market growth in the coming years.

Mango Butter Market Segmentation Highlights

Application

Food: The mango butter market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mango butter is commonly used in the food industry because of its high oxidative stability. Various vendors in the global mango butter market offer food-grade mango butter to players in the food and beverage industry. For instance, Zatural offers organic, food-grade mango butter. Such factors are anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The mango butter market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mango butter is commonly used in the food industry because of its high oxidative stability. Various vendors in the global mango butter market offer food-grade mango butter to players in the food and beverage industry. For instance, Zatural offers organic, food-grade mango butter. Such factors are anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Cosmetics



Pharmaceutical

Geography

North America: 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the mango butter market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The increase in the online sales of mango butter and the expansion of organized retailing will facilitate the mango butter market growth in North America over the forecast period.

43% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US and are the key markets for the mango butter market in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in and APAC. The increase in the online sales of mango butter and the expansion of organized retailing will facilitate the mango butter market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Request a FREE Sample PDF to Retrieve Segment-wise Insights and Regional Contribution

Mango Butter Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mango butter market report covers the following areas:

Mango Butter Market Vendor Analysis

The mango butter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product line extensions and innovative offerings to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The mango butter market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mango Butter Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mango Butter Market, including some of the vendors such as

3CayG

AG Industries

All Organic Treasures GmbH

Alzo International Inc.

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

Ases Chemical Works

Avi Naturals

Better Shea Butter

Croda International Plc

Ekologie Forte Pvt. Ltd.

Escentual Soaps

Etsy Inc.

G Baldwin and Co.

Inatur

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Manorama Industries Ltd.

Mountain Rose Herbs

Mystic Moments UK

Natural Sourcing LLC

Suki Suki Naturals (Pty) Ltd.

The Soap Crafters

Want to get Additional Vendor-specific Insights and their Strategic Initiatives, Download Sample PDF

Mango Butter Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mango butter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mango butter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mango butter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mango butter market vendors

Related Reports:

Coconut Butter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Shea Butter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Nut Oils and Butters Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024



Peanut Butter Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Mango Butter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 47.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3CayG, AG Industries, All Organic Treasures GmbH, Alzo International Inc., AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Ases Chemical Works, Avi Naturals, Better Shea Butter, Croda International Plc, Ekologie Forte Pvt. Ltd., Escentual Soaps, Etsy Inc., G Baldwin and Co., Inatur, Jarchem Industries Inc., Manorama Industries Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Mystic Moments UK, Natural Sourcing LLC, Suki Suki Naturals (Pty) Ltd., and The Soap Crafters Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 All Organic Treasures GmbH

Exhibit 93: All Organic Treasures GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 94: All Organic Treasures GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: All Organic Treasures GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Alzo International Inc.

Exhibit 96: Alzo International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Alzo International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Alzo International Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Avi Naturals

Exhibit 99: Avi Naturals - Overview



Exhibit 100: Avi Naturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Avi Naturals - Key offerings

10.6 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 102: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Croda International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Ekologie Forte Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Ekologie Forte Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Ekologie Forte Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Ekologie Forte Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 G Baldwin and Co.

Exhibit 110: G Baldwin and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: G Baldwin and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: G Baldwin and Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Jarchem Industries Inc.

Exhibit 113: Jarchem Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Jarchem Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Jarchem Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Manorama Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Manorama Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Manorama Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Manorama Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Natural Sourcing LLC

Exhibit 119: Natural Sourcing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Natural Sourcing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Natural Sourcing LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Suki Suki Naturals (Pty) Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Suki Suki Naturals (Pty) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Suki Suki Naturals (Pty) Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Suki Suki Naturals (Pty) Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]io.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio