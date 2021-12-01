USD 493.96 Million Growth in Feed Acidifiers Market | Growing Demand for Animal Feed to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for animal feed and increasing consumption of meat and poultry are some of the key market drivers. In addition, the increasing demand for dairy products among people inclining toward vegetarianism for sources of protein is further expected to influence the market positively during the forecast period. However, factors such as stringent regulations, increasing prices of feed acidifiers, and risks associated with an outbreak of diseases in poultry and livestock will challenge market growth.

Key Market Segments:

The feed acidifiers market report is segmented by type (propionic acid, formic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The propionic acid type segment led the market share in 2020 and is likely to retain its dominance in the market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for high-performance coatings and paints from the automotive industry. In terms of geography, APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to the growing construction activities across the globe coupled with increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials plastic packaging. China and India are the key markets for feed acidifiers in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ADDCON GmbH



Anpario Plc



BASF SE



Corbion nv



Impextraco NV



Jefo



Kemin Industries Inc.



Koninklijke DSM NV



Nutreco NV



Perstorp Holding AB

Feed Acidifiers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 493.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADDCON GmbH, Anpario Plc, BASF SE, Corbion nv, Impextraco NV, Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nutreco NV, and Perstorp Holding AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

