USD 498.19 Mn growth in Metal Silos Market for Bulk Storage | Driven by Growth of Construction Industry | Technavio

Factors such as the growth of the construction industry and rise in need for safe storage of grains will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The metal silos market for bulk storage is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

Metal Silos Market for Bulk Storage 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Agriculture



Industrial



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The agriculture segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. By geography, APAC is expected to create maximum growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for metal silos for bulk storage in APAC.

Metal Silos Market for Bulk Storage 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the metal silos market for bulk storage include Acterra Group, AGCO Corp., Anyang Lipp Silo Engineering Co. Ltd., Barton Fabrications Ltd., Bentall Rowlands Storage Systems Ltd., GE Silos, Mysilo, Pneucon Technology, Silos Cordoba SL, and Sioux Steel Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the metal silos market for bulk storage are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The increase in the adoption of precision farming is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, hazards associated with grain storage silos may threaten the growth of the market.

Metal Silos Market for Bulk Storage 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal silos market for bulk storage growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal silos market for bulk storage size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal silos market for bulk storage

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal silos market for bulk storage vendors

Metal Silos Market for Bulk Storage Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 498.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russian Federation, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acterra Group, AGCO Corp., Anyang Lipp Silo Engineering Co. Ltd., Barton Fabrications Ltd., Bentall Rowlands Storage Systems Ltd., GE Silos, Mysilo, Pneucon Technology, Silos Cordoba SL, and Sioux Steel Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

