USD 5.01 bn Growth in RTE Breakfast Cereal Market | Increasing Demand for Ready-to-eat Breakfast Cereals to Drive Growth | Technavio

Nov 23, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The RTE breakfast cereal market size is expected to increase by USD 5.01 bn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.47%. Technavio's market forecast reports help businesses make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence. The RTE breakfast cereal market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report for key takeaways on the RTE breakfast cereal market.
The RTE breakfast cereal market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market size. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The RTE breakfast cereal market covers the following areas:
RTE Breakfast Cereal Market Sizing
RTE Breakfast Cereal Market Forecast
RTE Breakfast Cereal Market Analysis
Geographic Landscape
The RTE breakfast cereal market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. Technavio provides a thorough analysis of the geographical composition of the market, as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on our research, North America will dominate the market, accounting for 36% of the market's growth, during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the RTE breakfast cereal market in the region. North America has been registering a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer various growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing awareness concerning the importance of healthy breakfast will drive the RTE breakfast cereal market growth in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Alara Wholefoods Ltd.
- Avees Products India
- Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
- Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Nestle SA
- Orkla ASA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Post Holdings Inc.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
- Hot Dogs and Sausages Market: The hot dogs and sausages market has been segmented by product (pork hot dogs and sausages, beef hot dogs and sausages, chicken hot dogs and sausages, and other hot dogs and sausages), application (cocktail sausages, dinner sausages, breakfast sausages, and other sausages), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
- Nutraceuticals Market: The nutraceuticals market has been segmented by product (functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
|
RTE Breakfast Cereal Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 5.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.33
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Avees Products India, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, PepsiCo Inc., and Post Holdings Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article