USD 5.03 Bn growth expected in Carpets and Rugs Market | APAC to occupy 36% market share | Technavio

Jun 30, 2022, 05:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpets and Rugs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 5.03 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.55% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59% during the forecast period. According to the report, APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by the increasing number of residential and commercial construction activities. Improvements in the disposable incomes of consumers and the growth of GDP in emerging economies have resulted in solid growth in the real estate industry worldwide. This has significantly increased the number of residential and commercial construction activities. Thus, with the growing number of commercial and residential spaces, the demand for carpets and rugs is expected to increase during the forecast period.
In addition, increasing consumer preference for home décor and the rising number of renovations and remodeling activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the intense competition from LVTs will reduce the growth potential in the market.
Competitive Analysis
The carpets and rugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Interface Inc., Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Carpets Co., Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd., Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group Inc., and Victoria Plc.
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by End-User
- By end-user, the market is classified into residential and commercial segments.
- The residential segment accounts for the majority of the market share. The segment includes residential replacements and new residential fitments.
- The demand for carpets and rugs is increasing among residential end-users owing to growing urbanization and the increasing disposable income of consumers.
- Also, the growing global population will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography
- By geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, and South America.
- APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 36% of the global market share.
- The availability of low-cost carpets and the growing adoption of carpet tiles in commercial buildings are driving the growth of the regional market.
- Also, factors such as rising income levels due to an increase in the number of working women, the increasing homeownership, globalization, and changing consumer tastes will contribute to the growth of the carpets and rugs market in APAC.
|
Carpets and Rugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 5.03 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.55
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Turkey, Belgium, India, Canada, and Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Interface Inc., Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Carpets Co., Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd., Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group Inc. , and Victoria Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
