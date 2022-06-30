USD 5.03 Bn growth expected in Carpets and Rugs Market | APAC to occupy 36% market share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increasing number of residential and commercial construction activities. Improvements in the disposable incomes of consumers and the growth of GDP in emerging economies have resulted in solid growth in the real estate industry worldwide. This has significantly increased the number of residential and commercial construction activities. Thus, with the growing number of commercial and residential spaces, the demand for carpets and rugs is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing consumer preference for home décor and the rising number of renovations and remodeling activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the intense competition from LVTs will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Competitive Analysis

The carpets and rugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Interface Inc., Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Carpets Co., Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd., Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group Inc., and Victoria Plc.

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

View Report Sample for highlights on the competitive scenario in the market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-User

By end-user, the market is classified into residential and commercial segments.

The residential segment accounts for the majority of the market share. The segment includes residential replacements and new residential fitments.

The demand for carpets and rugs is increasing among residential end-users owing to growing urbanization and the increasing disposable income of consumers.

Also, the growing global population will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

By geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , and South America .

, APAC, , and . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 36% of the global market share.

The availability of low-cost carpets and the growing adoption of carpet tiles in commercial buildings are driving the growth of the regional market.

Also, factors such as rising income levels due to an increase in the number of working women, the increasing homeownership, globalization, and changing consumer tastes will contribute to the growth of the carpets and rugs market in APAC.

Identify other prominent segments and regions in the market. View Our Report Sample

Related Reports:

Carpets and Rugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.55 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Turkey, Belgium, India, Canada, and Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Interface Inc., Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Carpets Co., Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd., Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group Inc. , and Victoria Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Home furnishings

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 43: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 47: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 48: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 50: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

10.5 Interface Inc.

Exhibit 51: Interface Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Interface Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Interface Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Milliken and Company

10.7 Mohawk Industries Inc.

Exhibit 58: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Mohawk Industries Inc - Key news



Exhibit 61: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Oriental Weavers Group

Exhibit 63: Oriental Weavers Group - Overview



Exhibit 64: Oriental Weavers Group - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Oriental Weavers Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Oriental Weavers Group - Segment focus

10.9 Tai Ping

Exhibit 67: Tai Ping - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 68: Tai Ping - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 69: Tai Ping - Key offerings

10.10 Tarkett Group

Exhibit 70: Tarkett Group - Overview



Exhibit 71: Tarkett Group - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Tarkett Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Tarkett Group - Segment focus

10.11 The Dixie Group Inc.

Exhibit 74: The Dixie Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: The Dixie Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: The Dixie Group Inc - Key news



Exhibit 77: The Dixie Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Victoria Plc

Exhibit 78: Victoria Plc - Overview



Exhibit 79: Victoria Plc - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Victoria Plc - Key news



Exhibit 81: Victoria Plc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio