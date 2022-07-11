USD 5.10 Bn in Automotive Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Size at 32% CAGR - Technavio

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

AR: The AR technology segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment is likely to contribute significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the introduction of AR-based HUDs in the ultra-luxury vehicle segment. Apart from AR-based HUDs, the need for AR in automotive mechanics (designing and repairing) will also generate revenue in the segment.

VR

Geography

Europe: 45% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for automotive augmented reality and virtual reality in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America , and South America. The increased demand for AR and VR technologies will facilitate the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Contribution Highlights

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Vendor Landscape

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Top Companies Covered in this Report are:

Continental AG: The company offers Augmented-Reality HUD.

The company offers Augmented-Reality HUD. DENSO Corp.: The company offers an augmented reality platform to illustrate its vision for smart cities, Harmonious Communications Cockpit, and other products.

The company offers an augmented reality platform to illustrate its vision for smart cities, Harmonious Communications Cockpit, and other products. Garmin Ltd.: The company offers Hybrid Cloud Map Architecture, Weather Along Route Navigation, and other products.

The company offers Hybrid Cloud Map Architecture, Weather Along Route Navigation, and other products. Hyundai Motor Co.: The company offers the Hyundai Virtual Guide app. It is loaded with features such as Bluetooth phone pairing, a clock, and other features.

The company offers the Hyundai Virtual Guide app. It is loaded with features such as Bluetooth phone pairing, a clock, and other features. JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC: The company offers an immersive 3D experience.

The company offers an immersive 3D experience. Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Volkswagen AG

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market, vendors

Automotive Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.00% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.63 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Garmin Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

