USD 5.22 bn Growth in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil | Technavio

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil: Driver

The soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil is one of the key factors driving the growth of the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil. E-commerce companies prefer 3PL to efficiently manage their supply chain by reaching end-users across various regions. They are experiencing high demand uncertainties, which is compelling them to use 3PL rather than having their own logistics. Therefore, the growth of the e-commerce sector will positively impact the 3PL market in Brazil. The country is witnessing rapid growth in the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce market in Brazil grew by almost 56%, reaching nearly USD 20 billion in sales revenue in 2020. Such growth will increase the demand for 3PL for both long-distance transportation and last-mile delivery across the country and will drive the 3PL market in Brazil in terms of revenue.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil: Challenge

The rise in cargo theft will challenge the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil. This has propelled the need for precautionary safety requirements, such as insurance, which increases the overall cost of the service. A majority of the goods and freight transport in Brazil is through roads. 3PL service providers and companies are opting for logistics services to secure their merchandise from cargo theft. Companies have increased their spending on insuring their merchandise, which drives the demand for various insurance plans. This increases the insurance premium cost, which further increases the operating cost for 3PL service providers. Hence, companies operating in Brazilian states are reluctant to expand their presence despite the increase in demand. Such factors reduce the demand for 3PL in Brazil.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers freight transportation, transportation management, brokerage, and warehousing.

CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers air freight, ground freight, and other logistics services.

DHL International GmbH - The company offers land freight, ocean freight, air freight, contract logistics, lead logistics, and other logistics services.

DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers various third party logistics solutions such as transport, warehousing, and freight management.

Kintetsu World Express Inc. - The company offers integrated warehousing and distribution on a global scale.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil by end-user (consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and others) and service (warehousing and distribution, transportation, and others).

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.33 Regional analysis Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Bomi Italia Spa, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DC Logistics Brasil, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Logwin AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, Sinotrans Ltd., SNCF Group, and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DHL International GmbH

DSV Panalpina AS

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Sankyu Inc.

Schenker AG

Sinotrans Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio