USD 5.27 billion growth in Projection Mapping Market | North America to Account for 33% of the Market Growth | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AV Stumpfl GmbH, Barco NV, Blue Pony, Delta Electronics Inc., DIGITAL ESSENCE SAS, Digital Projection Ltd., Disguise Technologies Ltd., GarageCube SA, Lightform Inc., Lumitrix s.r.o., Panasonic Corp., Pixel Rain Digital, PROIETTA srl, Qisda Corp., Resolume BV, Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., Showtech Productions, Ushio Inc., ViewSonic Corp., and VIOSO GmbH are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors are continuously launching new products to cater to the demand from an ever-growing entertainment and retail sector owing to high competitiveness.

Companies such as AV Stumpfl GmbH offers projection mapping products such as mobile, fixed frame, and roll-up projection screens, projection screens and Pixera systems.

Projection Mapping Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

Product

Hardware: The hardware product segment held the largest project mapping market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing popularity of projection mapping in developing economies is expected to drive the growth of the market through this segment in the forecast years.

Software

Geography

North America: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for projection mapping in North America. The significant increase in the investments in promotional events and the rise in the number of commercial events and shows in the entertainment industry will propel the projection mapping market growth in North America over the forecast period.

will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for projection mapping in North America. The significant increase in the investments in promotional events and the rise in the number of commercial events and shows in the entertainment industry will propel the projection mapping market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Projection Mapping Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global projection mapping market as a part of the global application software market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The projection mapping market report covers the following areas:

Projection Mapping Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist projection mapping market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the projection mapping market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the projection mapping market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of projection mapping market, vendors

Projection Mapping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AV Stumpfl GmbH, Barco NV, Blue Pony, Delta Electronics Inc., DIGITAL ESSENCE SAS, Digital Projection Ltd., Disguise Technologies Ltd., GarageCube SA, Lightform Inc., Lumitrix s.r.o., Panasonic Corp., Pixel Rain Digital, PROIETTA srl, Qisda Corp., Resolume BV, Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., Showtech Productions, Ushio Inc., ViewSonic Corp., and VIOSO GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

