USD 5.35 Bn growth expected in Third-Party Risk Management Market -- North America to occupy significant market share

Sep 16, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Third-Party Risk Management Market by Component, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 5.35 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period. North America will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 41% of the global market share. The implementation of stricter regulations to improve the transparency of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and reduce the risk associated with derivatives markets by the EMIR is creating huge opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Download PDF Sample Report
The benefits associated with third-party risk management is driving the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based third-party risk management and a growing number of alliances and partnerships will contribute to the growth of the market. On the other hand, the threat from open-source risk management software will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors.
The third-party risk management market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aravo Solutions Inc., BitSight Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Diligent Corp., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Genpact Ltd., KPMG International Ltd., Kroll LLC, MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Optiv Security Inc., Prevalent Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, ProcessUnity Inc., Riskpro India Ventures Pvt. Ltd., RSA Security LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Venminder Inc., and Rapid Ratings International Inc.
The global third-party risk management market is fragmented. Vendors are providing various solutions and services under third-party risk management. Vendors are also adopting various strategies such as partnerships and product development to remain competitive. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on tackling data security and privacy issues, the threat from open-source software, and the changing regulatory environment.
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here
- By component, the market is classified into solution and service.
- The market growth in the solutions segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- The segment is driven by the availability of various vendors offering a wide range of third-party risk management solutions.
- By deployment, the market is analyzed across cloud and on-premise segments.
- The market will observe strong growth in the cloud segment during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.
- The need to comply with various regulations is driving the growth of the third-party risk management market in APAC.
- Identity and Access Management Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
- Access Control as a Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Third-Party Risk Management Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aravo Solutions Inc., BitSight Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Diligent Corp., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Genpact Ltd., KPMG International Ltd., Kroll LLC, MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Optiv Security Inc., Prevalent Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, ProcessUnity Inc., Riskpro India Ventures Pvt. Ltd., RSA Security LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Venminder Inc., and Rapid Ratings International Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Component
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 5.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 101: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Ernst and Young Global Ltd.
- Exhibit 107: Ernst and Young Global Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Ernst and Young Global Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Ernst and Young Global Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Genpact Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Genpact Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Genpact Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Genpact Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Genpact Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Genpact Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.6 KPMG International Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: KPMG International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: KPMG International Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: KPMG International Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Kroll LLC
- Exhibit 118: Kroll LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Kroll LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Kroll LLC - Key offerings
- 11.8 NAVEX Global Inc.
- Exhibit 121: NAVEX Global Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: NAVEX Global Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: NAVEX Global Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
- Exhibit 124: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Overview
- Exhibit 125: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP - Key offerings
- 11.10 ProcessUnity Inc.
- Exhibit 127: ProcessUnity Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: ProcessUnity Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: ProcessUnity Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 RSA Security LLC
- Exhibit 130: RSA Security LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 131: RSA Security LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: RSA Security LLC - Key offerings
- 11.12 Venminder Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Venminder Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Venminder Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Venminder Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Research methodology
- Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 141: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.
Share this article