USD 5.42 bn growth in Silicone Adhesives and Sealants |Technavio

Market Scope

The silicone adhesives and sealants market covers the following areas:

Silicone Adhesives And Sealants Market Sizing

Silicone Adhesives And Sealants Market Forecast

Silicone Adhesives And Sealants Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The conducive properties of silicone for electrical applications is one of the key drivers supporting the growth of the silicone adhesives and sealants market. Silicone adhesives and sealants can be used for the adhesion and sealing of electrical and electronic components. They have various conducive properties, as they are insulative, flame-retardant, electrically conductive, and ultra-heat-resistant. For instance, CSL Silicones Inc. offers self-leveling electronic grade silicone adhesives and sealants, which can be used to fill small spaces such as potting electrical terminals and sealing electronic devices. The company's silicone adhesives and sealants do not generate acetic acid or other corrosive by-products during curing. Thus, they are ideal for use in corrosion-sensitive electronic equipment as they do not corrode copper, brass, or silver. Thus, the use of silicone adhesives and sealants for electrical applications will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The slowdown in global automotive production is hindering the silicone adhesives and sealants market growth. In 2019, global automotive production declined by 5%, as less than 92.2 million cars, trucks, and buses were manufactured. The automotive manufacturing industry in China had a production share of 28% of the global market in 2019, as 25.7 million vehicles were manufactured in the country. This was a 7.5% year-on-year decline as compared with the previous year. This slowdown in global automobile production continued in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), there was a 16% decline in the production of motor vehicles in 2020, as less than 78 million cars were produced. This was equivalent to the sales level of 2010. These factors will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned and Their Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers silicone adhesives and sealant products such as 3M Marine Grade Silicone Sealant.

The company offers silicone adhesives and sealant products such as Marine Grade Silicone Sealant. Arkema SA - The company offers silicone adhesives and sealant products such as high performance silicone sealant neutral cure.

The company offers silicone adhesives and sealant products such as high performance silicone sealant neutral cure. Avery Dennison Corp. - The company offers silicone adhesives and sealant products such as single-coated medical tapes.

The company offers silicone adhesives and sealant products such as single-coated medical tapes. DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA - The company offers silicone adhesives and sealant products such as DELO-GUM.

The company offers silicone adhesives and sealant products such as DELO-GUM. Dow Inc. - The company offers silicone adhesives and sealant products such as Fast Cure silicone adhesive.

Silicone Adhesives And Sealants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Arkema SA, Avery Dennison Corp., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dow Inc., General Sealants Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Sika AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

