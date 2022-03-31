USD 5.45 billion growth expected in Security Printing Market | APAC to dominate with 49% market share | Technavio

The global security printing market is fragmented with the presence of a significant number of regional and global players. An increase in technological innovations and the expansion of operations by vendors have intensified the competition in the market. Established vendors are investing in designing, developing, planning, and expanding the existing security printing products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Technavio identifies A1 Security Print Ltd., ANY Security Printing Plc, Authentix Inc., China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp., De La Rue Plc, Donggang Co.Ltd., DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG, ELTRONIS UK Ltd., FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Integrity Print Ltd., Joint Stock Company Goznak, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., Orell Füssli Ltd., Oriental Holding Group, RAINBOW PRINTING LTD., Schwarz Druck GmbH, Security Papers Ltd., Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., and Simpson Security Papers Inc. as key players in the market.

Factors such as the increased focus of countries to outsource the printing of currencies, countermeasures against forgery and counterfeiting practices, and rise in need for brand protection will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the transition toward a cashless economy, digitization of identification cards, and strict certification related to security paper will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Security Printing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Security Printing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Banking and Financial Sector



Government Sector



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The banking and financial sector exhibits high demand for security printing in the market. Factors such as the rising global population and the increasing number of automated teller machines (ATMs) are increasing the demand for security printing in the banking and financial sector. However, the rising number of online transactions is expected to reduce the growth opportunity in the segment.

By geography, APAC will dominate the global security printing market. The region currently holds 49% of the global market share. The increasing demand for passports and visas led by the thriving tourism industry has been significant in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the high dependence on cash-based transactions in countries such as India and Indonesia is contributing to the growth of the security printing market in APAC.

Our security printing market report covers the following areas:

Security Printing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the security printing market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the security printing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Security Printing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist security printing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the security printing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the security printing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of security printing market vendors

Security Printing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1 Security Print Ltd., ANY Security Printing Plc, Authentix Inc., China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp., De La Rue Plc, Donggang Co.Ltd., DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG, ELTRONIS UK Ltd., FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Integrity Print Ltd., Joint Stock Company Goznak, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., Orell Füssli Ltd., Oriental Holding Group, RAINBOW PRINTING LTD., Schwarz Druck GmbH, Security Papers Ltd., Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., and Simpson Security Papers Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Banking and financial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Banking and financial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Banking and financial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Banking and financial sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Banking and financial sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Government sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Government sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Government sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Government sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Government sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ANY Security Printing Plc

Exhibit 93: ANY Security Printing Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: ANY Security Printing Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ANY Security Printing Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Authentix Inc.

Exhibit 96: Authentix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Authentix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Authentix Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp.

Exhibit 99: China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 De La Rue Plc

Exhibit 102: De La Rue Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: De La Rue Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: De La Rue Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: De La Rue Plc - Segment focus

10.7 DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 106: DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 107: DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 FNMT-RCM

Exhibit 109: FNMT-RCM - Overview



Exhibit 110: FNMT-RCM - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: FNMT-RCM - Key offerings

10.9 Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 112: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Giesecke + Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

10.10 Joint Stock Company Goznak

Exhibit 116: Joint Stock Company Goznak - Overview



Exhibit 117: Joint Stock Company Goznak - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Joint Stock Company Goznak - Key offerings

10.11 Security Papers Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Security Papers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Security Papers Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Security Papers Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Security Printing Minting Corporation of India Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Security Printing Minting Corporation of India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Security Printing Minting Corporation of India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Security Printing Minting Corporation of India Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

