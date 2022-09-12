USD 5.45 Bn growth expected in Artificial Intelligence Market in Sports -- North America to occupy 34% market share

Players in the market are focusing on developing a variety of technologies to retain their market shares. The market comprises several other prominent vendors that account for significant market shares. The market is driven by innovation, and therefore, the threat of new entrants is high. Due to the intense research and development activities by other industry players and the high growth potential of the market, there is a high threat of new entrants. The threat of rivalry among the players is high as well. The market is in the growth stage, and it provides solutions for a perpetual problem. Companies can survive in the highly competitive market through pricing and data accuracy. Such factors are expected to boost the global AI market in sports during the forecast period.

Although the increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Intelligence Market in Sports 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Football



Cricket



Tennis



Basketball



Others

The football segment led the global AI market in sports in terms of market size in 2021. The increased adoption of IoT devices such as sensors, GPS trackers, and computer vision algorithms to track the movement of players and balls, the growth of IT in the industry for decision management, and the adoption of machine learning platforms are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as a key market, occupying 34% of the global market share. Factors such as the growing emphasis on technological developments and an increase in the use of technology in sports are driving the growth of the regional market.

Artificial Intelligence Market in Sports 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the artificial intelligence market in sports is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence Market in Sports 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence market growth in sports during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence market size in sports and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence market in sports

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence market in sports vendors



Artificial Intelligence Market In Sports Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AIBrain Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anodot Ltd., Appinventiv Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., Catapult Group International Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., RacksonsIT Developers Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sportradar AG, Stats Perform group of companies and V7 Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

