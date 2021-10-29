USD 5.58 Bn growth in Wet Wipe Market from 2020 to 2025 | Driven by rising concerns over hygiene | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the rising concern over hygiene will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Wet Wipe Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Personal Care



Household



ICI

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Wet Wipe Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the wet wipe market in the household products industry include 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the wet wipe market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The wet wipe market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing environmental concerns will hamper the market growth.

Wet Wipe Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wet wipe market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wet wipe market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wet wipe market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet wipe market vendors

Wet Wipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

