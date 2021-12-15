USD 5.59 Billion Growth in Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market from 2019 to 2024 | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Share in Communication Equipment Industry is expected to increase by USD 5.59 billion from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 7%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. The US is the key market for satellite ground station equipment. Moreover, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The satellite ground station equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - In May 2019, the company announced that a Gilat high throughput modem enabled the first-ever demonstration of 5G services over a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite.

NovelSat - In April 2019, the company introduced NovelSat FUSION for satellite broadcasters to address UHD adoption and spectrum challenges.

Terrasat Communications Inc. - In July 2019, the company launched its new Ku-Band GaAs IBUCR amplifiers.

Regional Market Outlook

The satellite ground station equipment market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The US is the key market for satellite ground station equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The presence of numerous satellite services providers such as SES, EchoStar, and Globecomm Systems Inc. (Globecomm Systems) will facilitate the satellite ground station equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Driver:

Increasing investments in HTS communication:

An HTS is a satellite that provides high throughput compared with a fixed satellite system for the same amount of allocated frequency on orbit. HTS reuses the frequency and multiple spot beams to increase throughput and reduce the cost per bit delivered. HTS is primarily deployed to provide broadband Internet access service to unserved regions. The majority of HTS satellites are designed primarily for the enterprise, telecom, or maritime sectors. Space and satellite system providers are launching HTS satellites for high-speed communication services. The increasing HTS launches increase the adoption of ground station equipment as well as the replacement of ground station equipment, thereby driving the market.





Emergence of mobile ground stations:

The ground station is designed to track, communicate, and process the data received from the satellites. However, constructing a ground station requires high upfront investments. This has resulted in the adoption of small and portable mobile ground station that involves less upfront cost. The mobile ground station allows the researchers in space and others to have easy access to satellite signals in the absence of a traditional ground station. Currently, mobile ground stations are installed for domestic purposes. However, in the future, these mobile ground stations will be used for regional or international use also. Thus, the emergence of the mobile ground station will increase the adoption of network equipment such as antenna, antenna unit, terminal unit, junction box, navigation equipment, converters, and others. This, in turn, will drive the market for satellite ground stations during the forecast period.

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 5.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.37 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., GomSpace Group AB, Norsat International Inc., NovelSat, ST Engineering, Terrasat Communications Inc., and Viasat Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio