USD 5.65 Bn growth in Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector | 39% growth expected in APAC | Technavio

Read Our Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

The market is driven by factors such as growing investments in water and wastewater treatment, the presence of stringent environmental regulations and policies, and the demand for new water resources due to urbanization and safety concerns. In addition, trends such as the rising demand for pump repairing and remanufacturing, integration of pumps with IIoT, and the advent of solar-powered pumps will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. But the volatility in raw material prices might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector by Application: Municipal segment to generate maximum revenue

The municipal segment is dominating the market with the largest share.

The segment is driven by increased demand for wastewater treatment coupled with the growing global population.

The increasing number of smart cities globally will also fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector by Type: Centrifugal pumps segment to account for maximum sales

Centrifugal pumps segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021.

The growth of the segment can be attributed to the low cost and ease of use of centrifugal pumps.

Also, the increasing investments in water and wastewater treatments in developing countries have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis: APAC to hold the largest market share

39% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Many governments in APAC are introducing various initiatives for the treatment of water. In addition, the presence of stringent regulations on the use of water for industrial purposes will foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for pumps in water and wastewater treatment sector in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Get highlights on other major segments, regions, and key countries in the market. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Notes:

The pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period.

The pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector is segmented by application (municipal and industrial), type (centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

, , and , and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Kubota Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ruhrpumpen Group, Sintech Precision Products Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, The Weir Group Plc, Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc.

Related Reports:

Sanitary Pumps Market in US by Product and End-user – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pumps Market In Water And Wastewater Treatment Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Kubota Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ruhrpumpen Group, Sintech Precision Products Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, The Weir Group Plc, Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Municipal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Municipal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Centrifugal pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Centrifugal pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Positive displacement pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Positive displacement pumps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 103: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 104: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 106: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

11.4 Dover Corp.

Exhibit 108: Dover Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Dover Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Dover Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Dover Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Dover Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Flowserve Corp.

Exhibit 113: Flowserve Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Flowserve Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Flowserve Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Flowserve Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Flowserve Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Grundfos Holding AS

Exhibit 118: Grundfos Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 119: Grundfos Holding AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Grundfos Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 121: Grundfos Holding AS - Key offerings

11.7 KSB SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 122: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 123: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 125: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

11.8 Kubota Corp.

Exhibit 126: Kubota Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Kubota Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Kubota Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Sulzer Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Sulzer Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Sulzer Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Sulzer Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Sulzer Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Sulzer Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 The Weir Group Plc

Exhibit 136: The Weir Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: The Weir Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: The Weir Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 139: The Weir Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: The Weir Group Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Wilo SE

Exhibit 141: Wilo SE - Overview



Exhibit 142: Wilo SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Wilo SE - Key offerings

11.12 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 144: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Xylem Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio