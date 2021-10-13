USD 5.72 bn growth in SoC Market Size|Apple Inc. and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. among Key Vendors|Technavio

The system-on-chip market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The increase in 5G investments is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the system-on-chip market during the forecast period.

The system-on-chip market covers the following areas:

System-on-Chip Market Sizing

System-on-Chip Market Forecast

System-on-Chip Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

MediaTek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

System-on-Chip Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 5.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

