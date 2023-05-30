USD 5,731.58 million growth in Meat And Poultry Processing Equipment Market - 2022-2027|North America dominated the global meat and poultry processing equipment market in 2022|Technavio

Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The meat and poultry processing equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 5,731.58 million from 2023 to 2027, registering a CAGR of over 6.03%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growth of the market depends on factors, including the rising awareness of high sources of nutrition in meat and poultry products, the expanding demand for convenient food products, and broader reach through organized retailing.

The meat and poultry processing equipment market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

The meat and poultry processing equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Admix Inc.

Baader Global SE

BAYLE SA

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bettcher Industries Inc.

Brower Equipment

Buhler AG

C.G MFG and DIST INC.

Cantrell Gainco Group

Deccan Automation Technology

Duravant LLC

Foodmate US Inc.

GEA Group AG

Heat and Control Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Marel Group

Poultry Processing Equipment Worldwide Ltd.

The Middleby Corp.

Tomra Systems ASA

Zaftech India

Admix Inc. - The company offers meat and poultry processing equipment such as Rotosolver, Rotostat, and Benchmix.

Baader Global SE - The company offers meat and poultry processing equipment such as Uniload, Lincoland, Crate handling system.

BAYLE SA - The company offers meat and poultry processing equipment such as compact line 500, counter rotating plucker, finishing plucker.

Key market segmentation

By application

Meat processing equipment



The meat processing equipment segment will contribute a major share of the market. The meat processing equipment showed a gradual increase in market share with USD 10,712.73 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The segment includes the revenue generated through sales of processing equipment for pork, lamb, beef, and veal meat.

Regional market outlook

North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth by 2027. North America led the global meat and poultry processing equipment market in 2022 due to increased demand for processed meat and poultry products. In terms of sales, the US leads the market in North America, followed by Canada, due to changing consumer preferences, the availability of different types of ready-to-eat food products, and the introduction of innovative meat and poultry processing equipment. The regional market is focused on increasing meat and poultry production without compromising on food security and avoiding the degradation of livestock ecosystems.

Key driver

Rising awareness of high sources of nutrition in meat and poultry products

· The rising awareness of health benefits associated with meat and poultry products increases their consumption because humans need different nutrients. Meat and poultry products are good sources of nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (especially B12, B6, hydrophilic, and niacin vitamins), minerals (iodine, iron, phosphorus, copper, and zinc), and omega-3 fatty acids [docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)]. EPA and DHA help in weight management, cognitive function, and prevention of Alzheimer's disease. Minerals and other nutrients present in meat and poultry products help in the growth and development of the brain and reproduction.

Key trend

Technological advancements in meat and poultry processing equipment

The food industry witnesses constant evolution in terms of technology, machinery, and packaging. Novel food processing technologies are used by almost all key market competitors and help reduce the negative impacts of thermal processing to avoid the temperature rise during processing. With the use of non-thermal processing technologies such as High-pressure Processing (HPP), Pulsed Electric Field (PEF), and irradiation, the negative impact of heat on taste and nutrition can be reduced because it occurs at lower temperatures, unlike thermal processing technologies. Market competitors are also designing innovative processing equipment that are efficient in avoiding disease contamination, increasing the shelf life of meat and poultry products, and retaining maximum nutrients, with no or negligible effects on its quality. For example, BAADER launched BAADER 608, which is a new machine that can separate soft and solid protein components of meat to produce the highest-quality ground meat that is free of bone, cartilage, and sinews and ensures the highest possible yield.

Key challenge

Increasing adoption of vegan diet

· Consumers have become more conscious about their food choices. Adopting a vegan diet, which includes only plant-based food products and strongly favors animal rights, has become one of the major food trends across the world. Several bodies claiming the negative impacts of over-consumption of meat and poultry products on the environment is another factor encouraging people to adopt a vegan diet. For instance, the United Nations (UN) claims that the adoption of vegan diet results in combating the worst effects of climate change. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also claims that approximately 80% of ammonia emissions in the US are a result of animal waste.

People are adopting a vegan diet due to ethical concerns toward animals, the environment, and better health. Currently, the vegan diet has become more of a lifestyle, a status symbol, and a philosophy than merely a diet. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which is an organization that fights for animal rights, encourages people to adopt a vegan diet. Several campaigns such as the annual Veganuary campaign, encourage people to sign up and try veganism for a certain period of time and discuss different types of vegan products and their recipes.

Related reports:



The meat market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 522.63 billion. This meat market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (poultry, pork, beef, and others), type (processed and fresh), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The expansion in the retail landscape is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global meat market.

The plant-based meat market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12,532.87 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by food service system (frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable), type (plant-based beef, plant-based chicken, plant-based pork, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). New product launches are notably driving market growth.

Meat And Poultry Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,731.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Admix Inc., Baader Global SE, BAYLE SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bettcher Industries Inc., Brower Equipment, Buhler AG, C.G MFG and DIST INC., Cantrell Gainco Group, Deccan Automation Technology, Duravant LLC, Foodmate US Inc., GEA Group AG, Heat and Control Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., Marel Group, Poultry Processing Equipment Worldwide Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Tomra Systems ASA, and Zaftech India Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

