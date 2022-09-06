USD 5.78 billion Growth in Active Optical Cable Market Size With 55% of the Contribution from APAC and Accelerating CAGR of 25.93% - Technavio

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The active optical cable market report is segmented by End-user (data center, consumer electronics, high performance computing, telecommunication, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights : The active optical cable market share growth in the data center segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increased operating expense (OPEX) through large power consumption and carbon emissions is expected to lead to more consolidation during the forecast period. Many enterprises are involved in the consolidation of the existing facilities by moving their operations to data centers, which is increasing the demand for active optical cable, which is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of the global active optical cable market during the forecast period.

Key Market Vendor Landscape

The active optical cable market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on launching new and innovative products, cost-effective production cycles, and technological developments to compete in the market. This statistical study of the active optical cable market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The active optical cable market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

3M Co. : The company offers active optical cable which is lightweight, flexible, and routable, thus designed with high-performance computing clusters and high-speed servers.

Amphenol Corp.: The company offers Active optical cables which are characterized by low power consumption, small size, and high reliability, thus designed to increase the capacity of data centers, improve port density and reduce power consumption.

Broadcom Inc.: The company offers CXP2 AOC active fiber optic cable which is permanently embedded into each end for applications with predictable and consistent link distance needs, thus providing generations of optical connectivity at data rates up to 100 gegabytes per second and link distances up to 100 meters.

Emcore Corp.: The company offers 120 gega byte per second CXP active optical, thus designed for high-performance computing, high-end ethernet routers, and switch applications that can reach up to 100 meters with an exceptionally low bit error rate.

Fujitsu Ltd. : The company offers 100 gega bytes per second multi-mode QSFP28 Active optical cable which is cost efficient and has four channel optical transceiver, thus designed for high-speed data transmission.

Active Optical Cable Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.93% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Broadcom Inc., Emcore Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GIGALIGHT, Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., II VI Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Leoni AG, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Optomind Inc, SANWA DENKI KOGYO Co.Ltd., Sopto Technology Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., The Siemon Co., and Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

