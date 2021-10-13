USD 5.81 bn growth in Automotive Infotainment Systems Market at 6.34% CAGR | Technavio

Download a Free Sample report to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The automotive infotainment systems market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the automotive infotainment systems market include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive infotainment systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The development of low-cost infotainment solutions, growing demand for rear-seat infotainment systems, and increased penetration of automotive infotainment systems in mass-segment vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, regulatory interference will hamper market growth.

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive infotainment systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive infotainment systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive infotainment systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive infotainment systems market vendors

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.74 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

