USD 5.83 billion growth expected in Interactive Flat Panels Market | Huge opportunities in North America | Technavio

The interactive flat panels market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. During the forecast period, the market will observe the entry of new players, which will moderately intensify the competition among existing players. Technavio identifies BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and ViewSonic Corp. as dominant players in the market.

Factors such as the growth of e-learning, increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector, and the adoption of interactive flat panels in corporate and government sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of interactive flat panels, the threat from alternative products, and challenges in implementation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Interactive Flat Panels Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Interactive Flat Panels Market is segmented as below:

Display Type

Plasma & LCD Flat Panels



Interactive UHD/ 4K Flat Panels

Flat Panels

HD Flat Panels

Application

Education Sector



Corporate Sector

Display Size

60-79-inch Size



80-inch And Above Size



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

By display size, the market will observe maximum growth in the 60-79-inch segment during the forecast period. The 60-79-inch size interactive flat panel provides an HD display and a bright and large screen, which helps to keep students engaged in bigger class sizes. In addition, the increasing adoption of interactive technologies in the education sector is driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, in display type and application, the market growth will be maximum in plasma and LCD flat panels and education sector segments respectively over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The increased penetration of digital classrooms and e-learning has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing tech market will have a positive impact on the growth of the interactive flat panels market in North America during the forecast period. The US will be the major market for interactive flat panels in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interactive flat panels market report covers the following areas:

Interactive Flat Panels Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the interactive flat panels market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the interactive flat panels market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Interactive Flat Panels Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive flat panels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive flat panels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive flat panels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive flat panels market vendors

Interactive Flat Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and ViewSonic Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Education sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Display size

Market segments

Comparison by Display size

60-79-inch size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

80-inch and above size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Display size

Market Segmentation by Display type

Market segments

Comparison by Display type

Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Display type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BenQ Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Planar Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

ViewSonic Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

