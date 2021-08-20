USD 5.88 Bn Growth in Chlorine Market - 2021-2025|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

Get FREE Sample Report within MINUTES

Chlorine Market: Growing uses in the pharmaceutical industry to drive growth

The growing uses in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the chlorine market growth, although factors such as logistic problems related to hazardous chemicals may impede market growth. This chlorine market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

As per Technavio, the rising demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Chlorine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the chlorine market by Application (EDC/PVC, Organic chemicals, Isocyanates, Chlorinated intermediates, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Australia are the key markets for chlorine in APAC. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry will facilitate the chlorine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

