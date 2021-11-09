USD 5.95 Bn growth in Industrial Hemp Market | Driven by High Demand from Textile Industry | Technavio

Factors such as the high demand from the textile industry and the high demand from China and the US will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The industrial hemp market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

Industrial Hemp Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Textiles



FB



Animal Care



Personal Care



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The textiles segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The rising demand for hemp in the textiles industry is driving the growth of the segment. By geography, APAC is expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The region currently accounts for 42% of the global market share. The growth of the industrial market in APAC can be attributed to the rapidly growing construction industry, increasing number of commercial and residential projects, and increased demand for food products due to the growing population.

Get detailed insights on the growth of the market across each segment and region by buying our full report.

Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

Industrial Hemp Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the industrial hemp market include 22nd Century Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., HempFlax Group BV, HemPoland Sp zoo, Medical Marijuana Inc., and Nutiva Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The high demand for cannabidiol is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, challenges associated with the production of hemp may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Industrial Hemp Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial hemp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial hemp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial hemp market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial hemp market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Green Chemicals Market - Global green chemicals market is segmented by product (bioalcohols, biopolymers, bio-organic acids, and bio-ketones) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Flavors and Fragrances Market - Global flavors and fragrances market is segmented by functionality (fragrances and flavors), ingredients (formulated flavors and fragrances, aroma chemicals, and essential oils), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Hemp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 22nd Century Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., HempFlax Group BV, HemPoland Sp zoo, Medical Marijuana Inc., and Nutiva Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio