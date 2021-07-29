USD 5 Billion growth expected in Welding Consumables Market at a CAGR of 6.30% amid COVID-19 Spread| SpendEdge
Jul 29, 2021, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Welding Consumables has been added to SpendEdge's offering. The Welding Consumables market is expected to grow by USD 5 Billion, at a CAGR of over 6.30% by 2024.
Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as forward integration, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and reduction in ad-hoc spend. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
www.spendedge.com/report/welding-consumables--procurement-market-intelligence-report
Welding Consumables Market in India: Key Price Trends
- According to the Welding Consumables price trends, higher anti-dumping duties imposed by the governments in countries such as China, the US, France, Germany, and India will increase the price of exported Welding Consumables.
- The steady increase in crude oil prices will drive the prices of raw materials such as optical fiber, PE, PVC, steel, and aluminum. This will propel Welding Consumables suppliers' manufacturing costs.
Insights Offered in this Welding Consumables Market Report
- Top Welding Consumables suppliers and their cost structures
- Top Welding Consumables suppliers in the US and their cost structures
- Welding Consumables market spend analysis in the US
- Welding Consumables price trends, and forecasts
- Cost drivers influencing the Welding Consumables prices
Some of the Top Welding Consumables suppliers listed in this report:
This Welding Consumables procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Lincoln Electric Co.
- Colfax Corp.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Air Liquide
- Voestalpine AG
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Welding Consumables that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Welding Consumables TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
