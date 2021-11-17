USD 509.15 mn Growth in Packaged Chia Seeds Market Size from 2020 to 2025| Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd. and Benexia among Key Vendors | Technavio

The packaged chia seeds market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Packaged Chia Seeds Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

FB



Nutraceuticals



Animal Feed

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Packaged Chia Seeds Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the packaged chia seeds market include Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd., Benexia, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., H. H. Global Sources, Mili Agro Food, Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH and Co. KG, Samruddhi Organic Farm (I) Pvt. Ltd., Sattvic Goa LLP, The Chia Co., and Unicorn Ingredients Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the packaged chia seeds market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Factors such as health benefits, increasing number of vegans and vegetarians, and wide reach through organized retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, intense competition from other superfood products like quinoa- and hemp-based food products may threaten the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Technavio's market research report includes detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities to help organizations create efficient business plans. Based on our analysis, North America will account for 33% of the growth of the packaged chia seeds market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be the key country for the packaged chia seeds market in North America. Market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America. The rise in awareness among people for organic foods and superfoods will be one of the factors that will drive the growth of the packaged chia seeds market in North America during the forecast period.

Packaged Chia Seeds Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged chia seeds market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the packaged chia seeds market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaged chia seeds market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged chia seeds market vendors

Packaged Chia Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 509.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Australia, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd., Benexia, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., H. H. Global Sources, Mili Agro Food, Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH and Co. KG, Samruddhi Organic Farm (I) Pvt. Ltd., Sattvic Goa LLP, The Chia Co., and Unicorn Ingredients Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

