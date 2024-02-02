USD 516.45 million Growth Opportunity in Avocado Oil Market 2022-2027, 12.65% YOY Growth Expected in 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The avocado oil market is set to grow by USD 516.45 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 12.95% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. According to Technavio's report, a growth of 12.65% YOY can be expected during 2023. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report in minutes!

The report on the avocado oil market provides a holistic update on market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The health benefits of avocado oil are driving the growth, attributed to its rich nutrient profile including omega-3 fats, oleic acid, and various vitamins and minerals. Avocado oil aids heart health, digestion, and detoxification, while its high oleic acid content enables long-term freshness and suitability for high-temperature cooking. Additionally, it offers benefits for skin, hair, joint health, and overall well-being, encouraging regular consumption and usage.

Natural oil blends and flavoured avocado oil is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, challenges such as stringent regulations may hamper the growth.

Avocado Oil Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The avocado oil market analysis includes Product,Distribution Channel and geography landscape.

The refined avocado oil segment is poised for significant growth, offering varieties like extra virgin and virgin avocado oils, along with other forms such as butter, blends, and sprays. Extra virgin avocado oil, extracted through cold pressing, retains high nutritional content and flavor, suitable for various cooking methods without added preservatives or flavors, catering to diverse culinary preferences.

The avocado oil market covers the following areas:

Avocado oil; a versatile cooking oil

Avocado oil, derived from the avocado fruit, is gaining popularity as a versatile cooking oil and health food due to its abundance of healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. It finds applications in skincare, hair care, and the cosmetic industry, serving as a natural ingredient in beauty products. Cold-pressed and organic varieties cater to health-conscious consumers, while its high smoke point makes it ideal for culinary uses like salad dressings and frying. Avocado oil's cholesterol-free, vegan, and sustainable sourcing attributes align with wellness trends, driving its demand in the food industry, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements sectors, influencing food preservation and packaging innovations.

