USD 52.43 Bn growth expected in Home Textile Retail Market | APAC to occupy 35% market share | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global home textile market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of several international and regional retailers. These vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, strategic alliances, and M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization will create significant growth opportunities for market players. However, volatility of raw material prices might hamper the growth of market players. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., Tesco Plc, and Wayfair Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global home textile retail market is segmented as below:

Product

BBO



Bath Linen



Carpets and Rugs



Upholstery



Others

The Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles (BBO) segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The increasing demand for personalized bed sheets, bedspreads, and blankets is driving the growth of the segment.

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The proliferation of offline retail stores that offer home décor products are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

About 35% of the market growth will originate in APAC. Factors such as rising urbanization, improving household disposable income, growing Internet and smartphone penetration, and rising fashion sensitivity towards home decoration are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The home textile retail market report covers the following areas:

Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile retail market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home textile retail market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home textile retail market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the home textile retail market vendors

Home Textile Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 52.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., Tesco Plc, and Wayfair Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Textiles Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 BBO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: BBO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: BBO - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Bath linen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Carpets and rugs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc- Key news



Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Exhibit 61: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 64: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 67: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Exhibit 68: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Costco Wholesale Corp.-Key news



Exhibit 71: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 73: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 74: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

11.8 Restoration Hardware Inc.

Exhibit 76: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Exhibit 80: Steinhoff International Holdings NV - Overview



Exhibit 81: Steinhoff International Holdings NV - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Steinhoff International Holdings NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Steinhoff International Holdings NV - Segment focus

11.10 Tesco Plc

Exhibit 84: Tesco Plc - Overview



Exhibit 85: Tesco Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Tesco Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Tesco Plc - Segment focus

11.11 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 88: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 90: The Home Depot Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 91: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 92: Wayfair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology



Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 99: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

