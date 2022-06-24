USD 52.43 Bn growth expected in Home Textile Retail Market | APAC to occupy 35% market share | Technavio

Jun 24, 2022, 07:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Textile Retail Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 52.43 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.72% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. APAC is identified as the key market and the region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The high penetration of superior quality home textile products in emerging markets such as China and India is increasing the market share of the region.
Vendor Landscape
The global home textile market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of several international and regional retailers. These vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, strategic alliances, and M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization will create significant growth opportunities for market players. However, volatility of raw material prices might hamper the growth of market players. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., Tesco Plc, and Wayfair Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global home textile retail market is segmented as below:
- Product
- BBO
- Bath Linen
- Carpets and Rugs
- Upholstery
- Others
The Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles (BBO) segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The increasing demand for personalized bed sheets, bedspreads, and blankets is driving the growth of the segment.
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
The offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The proliferation of offline retail stores that offer home décor products are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
About 35% of the market growth will originate in APAC. Factors such as rising urbanization, improving household disposable income, growing Internet and smartphone penetration, and rising fashion sensitivity towards home decoration are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The home textile retail market report covers the following areas:
- Home Textile Retail Market Size
- Home Textile Retail Market Trends
- Home Textile Retail Market Industry Analysis
Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile retail market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the home textile retail market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the home textile retail market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the home textile retail market vendors
Home Textile Retail Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 52.43 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.72
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., Tesco Plc, and Wayfair Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Textiles Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 BBO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: BBO - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: BBO - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Bath linen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Carpets and rugs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc- Key news
- Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.-Key news
- Exhibit 67: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Exhibit 68: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Costco Wholesale Corp.-Key news
- Exhibit 71: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Exhibit 73: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings
- 11.8 Restoration Hardware Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Steinhoff International Holdings NV
- Exhibit 80: Steinhoff International Holdings NV - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Steinhoff International Holdings NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Steinhoff International Holdings NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Steinhoff International Holdings NV - Segment focus
- 11.10 Tesco Plc
- Exhibit 84: Tesco Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Tesco Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Tesco Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Tesco Plc - Segment focus
- 11.11 The Home Depot Inc.
- Exhibit 88: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: The Home Depot Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 91: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Wayfair Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Wayfair Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 99: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
