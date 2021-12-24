USD 525.67 Million Growth in Automotive Antenna Module Market: By Vehicle Type, Frequency Range, and Geography | Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Antenna Module Market Share in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry is expected to increase by USD 525.67 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions. The US is the key market for automotive antenna module. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The automotive antenna module market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Continental AG - In January 2019 , the company collaborated with German-based start-up company, Automotive Artificial Intelligence to enhance its approach for virtual development of its automated driving technology

In , the company collaborated with German-based start-up company, Automotive Artificial Intelligence to enhance its approach for virtual development of its automated driving technology Schaffner Holding AG - In November 2019 , the company introduced extensions for 50 Hz eco sine Evo line passive harmonic filter series

In , the company introduced extensions for 50 Hz eco sine Evo line passive harmonic filter series Amphenol Corp. - In July 2019 , the company launched a new facility in New Messa, Arizona (US).

Regional Market Outlook

The automotive antenna module market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The US is the key market for automotive antenna modules in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

The high demand for automobiles in the US will facilitate the automotive antenna module market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Automotive Antenna Module Market Driver:

Increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles:

The global automotive market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of connectivity technologies for added comfort through connected infotainment systems and navigation systems. The growing penetration of connectivity in cars is driving the global automotive antenna module market. Remote diagnostics is witnessing increasing adoption in vehicles and will be crucial for the adoption of automotive antennas in mid-segment cars during the forecast period. More than half of the vehicles in the US are fitted with remote diagnostics, and the adoption rate of the same is expected to increase further during the forecast period. The demand for luxury cars in emerging markets such as China is increasing because of the rise in average disposable income. The connected technology is also gaining traction in mid-segment vehicles, which will increase the volume sales of automotive antenna modules.

Automotive Antenna Module Market Trend:

Growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies:

The growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies is another major factor supporting the automotive antenna module market share growth. Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology adoption has its origins in The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 802.11p standards. Dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) is highly adopted across the world for V2X communication. However, cellular connectivity technology is being tested in the V2X market because of the wider presence of the cellular network. The developments in 4G LTE and 5G wireless technology are helping the testing and adoption of cellular V2X communication. With the adoption of 4G LTE for connectivity in a few regions, C-V2X technologies for connectivity would have a positive impact on the global automotive antenna module market in the near future.

Automotive Antenna Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 525.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

