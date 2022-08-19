USD 541.11 million Growth Intraoral Scanners Market Size with Emergence of 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., and Carestream Dental LLC as Dominant Players - Technavio

Aug 19, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Intraoral Scanners Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.59%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global intraoral scanners market as part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the intraoral scanners market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies is a major factor driving the global intraoral scanners market share growth. In addition, the increasing dental tourism is another factor supporting the global intraoral scanners market share growth. However, the high-cost burden will be a major challenge for global intraoral scanners market share growth during the forecast period.
- End User
- Dental Clinics: The intraoral scanners market share growth in the dental clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dental clinics are the fastest growing segment within the overall market. With the increasing demand for personalized care and the ease of access to these clinics, the number of dental clinics is increasing rapidly.
- Hospitals
- Geography
- North America: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for intraoral scanners in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The rising incidence of oral conditions will propel the intraoral scanner market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- The intraoral scanners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The intraoral scanners market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Denterprise International Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intraoral scanners market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Some dominant players and their key offerings are:
- 3Shape AS: The company offers various products such as intraoral scanners, lab scanners, CBCT scanner, and CAD/CAM solutions for labs and clinics. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name TRIOS.
- Align Technology Inc.: The company operates in key business segments including Clear Aligner and Systems and Services. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name iTero.
- Carestream Dental LLC: The company's unified operating system offers different types of imaging solutions such as extraoral imaging, intraoral cameras, imaging software, and milling systems, among others. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name CS 3600 and CS 3700.
- Condor Technologies NV: The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name Condor.
- Denterprise International Inc.: The company offers shade analyzers, dental sensors, X-ray generators, and more. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name QuickScan IOS.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intraoral scanners market report covers the following areas:
- Intraoral Scanners Market size
- Intraoral Scanners Market trends
- Intraoral Scanners Market industry analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist intraoral scanners market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the intraoral scanners market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the intraoral scanners market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intraoral scanners market vendors

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 541.11 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Denterprise International Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Healthcare equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 3Shape AS
- Exhibit 41: 3Shape AS - Overview
- Exhibit 42: 3Shape AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 43: 3Shape AS - Key news
- Exhibit 44: 3Shape AS - Key offerings
- 10.4 Align Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Align Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Align Technology Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 48: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Carestream Dental LLC
- 10.6 Condor Technologies NV
- Exhibit 54: Condor Technologies NV - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Condor Technologies NV - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Condor Technologies NV - Key offerings
- 10.7 Denterprise International Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Denterprise International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Denterprise International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Denterprise International Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Glidewell Laboratories
- Exhibit 60: Glidewell Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Glidewell Laboratories - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Glidewell Laboratories - Key offerings
- 10.9 Medit Corp.
- Exhibit 63: Medit Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Medit Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Medit Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Medit Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Midmark Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Midmark Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Midmark Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Midmark Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Midmark Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd
- Exhibit 71: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion
- Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 82: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
