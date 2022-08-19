USD 541.11 million Growth Intraoral Scanners Market Size with Emergence of 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., and Carestream Dental LLC as Dominant Players - Technavio

Intraoral Scanners Market Segment Highlights

End User

Dental Clinics: The intraoral scanners market share growth in the dental clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dental clinics are the fastest growing segment within the overall market. With the increasing demand for personalized care and the ease of access to these clinics, the number of dental clinics is increasing rapidly.

Hospitals

Geography

North America: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for intraoral scanners in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The rising incidence of oral conditions will propel the intraoral scanner market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



ROW

Intraoral Scanners Market Vendor Highlights

The intraoral scanners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The intraoral scanners market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Denterprise International Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intraoral scanners market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some dominant players and their key offerings are:

3Shape AS: The company offers various products such as intraoral scanners, lab scanners, CBCT scanner, and CAD/CAM solutions for labs and clinics. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name TRIOS.

Align Technology Inc.: The company operates in key business segments including Clear Aligner and Systems and Services. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name iTero.

Carestream Dental LLC: The company's unified operating system offers different types of imaging solutions such as extraoral imaging, intraoral cameras, imaging software, and milling systems, among others. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name CS 3600 and CS 3700.

Condor Technologies NV: The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name Condor.

Denterprise International Inc.: The company offers shade analyzers, dental sensors, X-ray generators, and more. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand name QuickScan IOS.

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intraoral scanners market report covers the following areas:

Intraoral Scanners Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist intraoral scanners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intraoral scanners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intraoral scanners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intraoral scanners market vendors

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 541.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, Denterprise International Inc., Glidewell Laboratories, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Healthcare equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3Shape AS

Exhibit 41: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 42: 3Shape AS - Product and service



Exhibit 43: 3Shape AS - Key news



Exhibit 44: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

10.4 Align Technology Inc.

Exhibit 45: Align Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Align Technology Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 48: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Carestream Dental LLC

10.6 Condor Technologies NV

Exhibit 54: Condor Technologies NV - Overview



Exhibit 55: Condor Technologies NV - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Condor Technologies NV - Key offerings

10.7 Denterprise International Inc.

Exhibit 57: Denterprise International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Denterprise International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Denterprise International Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Glidewell Laboratories

Exhibit 60: Glidewell Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 61: Glidewell Laboratories - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Glidewell Laboratories - Key offerings

10.9 Medit Corp.

Exhibit 63: Medit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Medit Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Medit Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Medit Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Midmark Corp.

Exhibit 67: Midmark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Midmark Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Midmark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Midmark Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd

Exhibit 71: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 72: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 74: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 75: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology



Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

