USD 554.01 Mn growth expected in Global Automotive Bicycle Rack Market |Increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies to be a Major Trend | Technavio

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the hitch-mounted rack segment.

The increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies is one of the major trends in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period.

Allen Sports USA , Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kuat Innovations, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, Tyger Auto Inc., VDL Groep BV, and Yakima Products Inc. are the top players in the market.

The increasing demand for adventure tourism is notably driving the automotive bicycle rack market growth, although factors such as may impede market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kuat Innovations, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, Tyger Auto Inc., VDL Groep BV, and Yakima Products Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The increasing demand for adventure tourism will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the decreasing fuel efficiency of vehicles is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive bicycle rack market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Segmentation

Product

Hitch-mounted Rack



Roof-mounted Rack



Trunk-mounted Rack

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive bicycle rack market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Bicycle Rack Market growth during the next few years.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automotive bicycle rack market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global consumer discretionary market.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global automotive components and accessories market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 554.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, Canada, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kuat Innovations, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, Tyger Auto Inc., VDL Groep BV, and Yakima Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hitch-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Roof-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Trunk-mounted rack - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allen Sports USA

10.4 Atera GmbH

10.5 Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.

10.6 Kuat Innovations

10.7 Mont Blanc Group AB

10.8 Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.

10.9 Thule Group AB

10.10 Tyger Auto Inc.

10.11 VDL Groep BV

10.12 Yakima Products Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

