USD 557.52 Bn growth in Wireless Mouse Market Report | Anker Technology (UK) Ltd., Apple Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc. emerge as key players | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising demand for wireless mice and an increase in the use of PCs for gaming will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the availability of refurbished and counterfeit products will restrict the market growth.

The growth of the corporate sector is creating several opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the growing demand for touchscreen devices is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The wireless mouse market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Anker Technology (UK) Ltd., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Wireless Mouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 557.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anker Technology (UK) Ltd., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

