USD 568.82 Million Growth Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market | Technavio

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market Participants:

AB Volvo

The company offers Automotive Occupant Sensing System such as airbags, seat belts and many more. They operate in key business segments including Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Industrial Operation, and Financial services.

Aptiv Plc

The company offers Automotive Occupant Sensing System such as Aptiv Child Presence Detection, Aptiv Interior/Exterior Sensor Fusion, Aptiv Intelligent Interior Lighting and many more.

Autoliv Inc.

The company offers Automotive Occupant Sensing System such as Frontal Airbags, Knee Airbags, Side Airbags, Curtain Airbags,Front center Airbags and many more.

Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Passenger Cars



Heavy Commercial



Light Commercial

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2021 and will continue to contribute the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of premium vehicles is crucial for the global automotive occupant sensing systems market because they contribute high revenue due to the adoption of advanced safety features.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive occupant sensing systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The rising awareness levels on safety features will facilitate the automotive occupant sensing system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The automotive occupant sensing system market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry. There has been a rise in the need for enhanced safety features across all automotive segments, including the low-cost and compact automotive segments, owing to the regulatory mandates and an increase in automotive safety concerns among consumers from various economic classes. The growth of the passenger cars market in China and India is driving the growth of the global automotive occupant sensing system market in the region. In addition, other factors such as stringent regulations on driving safety, and integration of health monitoring in vehicles will drive the market growth.

However, factors such as high costs associated with the installation of occupant sensing systems, malfunctioning of systems sensors, and high replacement period are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

