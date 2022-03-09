USD 573.87 Bn growth in Scleroderma Therapeutics Market | High unmet medical needs to drive growth | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report Now to understand the scope of the report.

Scleroderma is not considered a life-threatening disease. This has made the unmet clinical needs with regards to the condition to be overlooked. This high unmet medical need is providing wide scope for further research for pharmaceutical companies. Also, there is no proper treatment available for the condition, which has created a huge gap between the demand and the availability of therapeutics. This is paving the way for new drugs to be introduced in the market, thereby creating significant growth opportunities for market players.

In addition, the introduction of stem cell therapy in scleroderma treatment and the rising focus on awareness-raising initiatives will have a positive impact on the growth of market players. However, the high cost of treating scleroderma will resist the growth.

Discover other factors influencing the market growth. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Technavio analyzes the scleroderma therapeutics market by type (localized scleroderma and systemic scleroderma) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The localized scleroderma segment accounted for the maximum share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing incidence of localized scleroderma. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for scleroderma therapeutics in the region. The rising government support for the research and development activities in rare diseases will boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The scleroderma therapeutics market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

The global scleroderma therapeutics market is highly fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many large, medium, and small-sized vendors. Most of the large players have expensive sales and distribution networks globally, while small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors in the market are competing in terms of price, quality, brand identity, and distribution.

AbbVie Inc.

Akashi Therapeutics

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Antares Pharma Inc.

Argentis Pharmaceuticals LLC

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Related Reports:

Pruritus Therapeutic Market by Disease Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-Tumorous Skin Diseases Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Scleroderma Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 573.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries Canada, US, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Akashi Therapeutics, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Argentis Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Kadmon Holdings Inc., Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Disease Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Disease Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Disease Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Disease Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Disease Type

5.3 Localized scleroderma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Localized scleroderma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Localized scleroderma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Localized scleroderma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Localized scleroderma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Systemic scleroderma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Systemic scleroderma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Systemic scleroderma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Systemic scleroderma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Systemic scleroderma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Disease Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Disease Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akashi Therapeutics

Exhibit 85: Akashi Therapeutics - Overview



Exhibit 86: Akashi Therapeutics - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Akashi Therapeutics - Key offerings

10.4 Argentis Pharmaceuticals LLC

Exhibit 88: Argentis Pharmaceuticals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 89: Argentis Pharmaceuticals LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Argentis Pharmaceuticals LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 91: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 92: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 94: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 96: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 99: Castle Creek Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Castle Creek Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Castle Creek Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 106: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals

Exhibit 110: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals - Overview



Exhibit 111: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals - Segment focus

10.11 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 114: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 119: Kadmon Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Kadmon Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Kadmon Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio