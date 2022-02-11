USD 58.02 Bn growth in Online On-demand Laundry Service Market | High Growth Expected from Residential End-User Segment | Technavio

Buy our full report to uncover future growth opportunities in the market.

Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market: Vendor Landscape

The online on-demand laundry service market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. ByNext Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Dry Cycle Brands LLC, DRYV Inc., Justclean General Trading Co. WLL, Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., and Washmen Laundry LLC are some of the dominant players in the market.

ByNext Inc.: The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold.

Delivery.com LLC: The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services.

Dry Cycle Brands LLC: The company offers various online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, wash and fold, and others.

The convenience offered through logistics services and increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online On-Demand Laundry Service Market: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Service

Laundry



Dry Clean



Duvet Clean

By end-user, the market is witnessing significant demand from the residential segment users. The segment is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, increasing working population, and rising innovations in online laundry services. In addition, the increasing number of vendors offering online on-demand laundry services, especially in North America is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by service, the laundry segment is generating maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the growth in the number of internet users and changing lifestyles.

In terms of geography, North America will generate maximum growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increase in the number of dual-income households and a rise in the number of working women. In addition, increasing number of start-ups offering online on-demand laundry services are fueling the growth of the regional market.

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand laundry service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online on-demand laundry service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand laundry service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand laundry service market vendors

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 58.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ByNext Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Dry Cycle Brands LLC, DRYV Inc., Justclean General Trading Co. WLL, Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., and Washmen Laundry LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

