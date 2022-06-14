USD 58.48 Mn growth in Golf Cart Battery Market | Featuring Brookfield Business Partners L.P., C and D Technologies Inc., and Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. among others | Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golf Cart Battery Market size is expected to increase by USD 58.48 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecasted period. The golf cart battery market segmentation by type (lead-acid battery and li-ion battery) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Read additional information about the market, Get a sample report.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the increase in the popularity of professional golf tournaments and the growing number of golf courses across the world will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the surging interest in off-course golfing will restrict the market growth.
The high demand for golf carts powered by li-ion batteries is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the drawbacks of using lead-acid batteries might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The golf cart battery market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:
- Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
- C and D Technologies Inc.
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the golf cart battery market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the market is classified into lead-acid batteries and Li-ion batteries.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.
The market growth in the lead-acid batteries segment was significant during the forecasted period. The wider temperature range and slow self-discharge rate of lead-acid batteries is driving the growth of the segment. In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 59% of the global market share. The increasing number of golf courses and the rising number of golf enthusiasts are driving the growth of the golf cart battery market in North America.
|
Golf Cart Battery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 58.48 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 59%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Brookfield Business Partners L.P., C and D Technologies Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Renewable electricity
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08:Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
- Exhibit 43: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 47: C and D Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: C and D Technologies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: C and D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
