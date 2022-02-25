USD 6.38 bn Growth in Carbon Accounting Software Market | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises is driving the carbon accounting software market growth. However, factors such as difficulty in capturing energy usage data may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, ENGIE SA, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., and Wolters Kluwer NV etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Carbon Analytics Ltd. - The company offers automated business carbon footprint assessment.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the carbon accounting software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into oil and gas, telecommunication, technology, power and utilities, and others. The oil and gas segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The oil and gas sector is the leading adopter of carbon accounting software. Oil and gas enterprises need this software to account for and report carbon emissions from various stages of their value chain. Oil and gas companies are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint in accordance with the Paris Agreement's goal, which is to limit global warming to below 2°C (preferably to 1.5°C) when compared to pre-industrial levels.

will contribute the largest share of the market. The oil and gas sector is the leading adopter of carbon accounting software. Oil and gas enterprises need this software to account for and report carbon emissions from various stages of their value chain. Oil and gas companies are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint in accordance with the Paris Agreement's goal, which is to limit global warming to below 2°C (preferably to 1.5°C) when compared to pre-industrial levels. By geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Concerns among corporations regarding increasing CO2 emission rates will drive the carbon accounting software market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the carbon accounting software market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America .

Related Reports Stress Testing Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Energy Management Software Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, ENGIE SA, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

2.3.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Software development process

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution:

2.2.4 Post-selling services:

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Oil and gas

Telecommunication

Technology

Power and utilities

Others

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Technology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Power and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises

8.1.2 Growing need for better brand positioning

8.1.3 Stringent regulations and increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Difficulty in capturing energy usage data

8.2.2 Lack of awareness

8.2.3 High initial investments and hurdles in integrating carbon accounting software with ERP systems

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing government initiatives and regulations to reduce carbon emissions

8.3.2 Increasing demand for SaaS-based carbon accounting software

8.3.3 Increase in product launches, partnerships, as well as M&A

9. Vendor Landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Carbon Analytics Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Carbon Analytics Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Carbon Analytics Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Carbon Analytics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 CarbonetiX

Exhibit 52: CarbonetiX - Overview

Exhibit 53: CarbonetiX - Product and service

Exhibit 54: CarbonetiX - Key offerings

10.5 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 55: ENGIE SA - Overview

Exhibit 56: ENGIE SA - Business segments

Exhibit 57: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

10.6 Greenstep Oy

Exhibit 59: Greenstep Oy - Overview

Exhibit 60: Greenstep Oy - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Greenstep Oy - Key offerings

10.7 Intelex Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 62: Intelex Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Intelex Technologies Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Intelex Technologies Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 65: Intelex Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Lisam Systems SA

Exhibit 66: Lisam Systems SA - Overview

Exhibit 67: Lisam Systems SA - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Lisam Systems SA - Key offerings

10.9 SAP SE

Exhibit 69: SAP SE - Overview

Exhibit 70: SAP SE - Business segments

Exhibit 71: SAP SE - Key news

Exhibit 72: SAP SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.10 SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 76: SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Simble Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Simble Solutions Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Simble Solutions Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Simble Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

Exhibit 80: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview

Exhibit 81: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key news

Exhibit 83: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

