USD 6.41 Bn growth in Track and Trace Market Report | Featuring Antares Vision SpA, Korber AG, and Mettler Toledo among others | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the stringent government regulations for implementing serialization and rise in the adoption of advanced track and trace solutions. But the high deployment cost of serialization will be hindering the market growth.

The growth in the number of packaging-related product recalls will offer significant growth opportunities. However, the existence of technologies that deter counterfeiters might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The track and trace market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Antares Vision SpA, Korber AG, Mettler Toledo, Optel Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, SEA Vision Srl, Syntegon Technology GmbH, TraceLink Inc., and Xyntek Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the track and trace market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Technology, the market is classified into RFID and barcode.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

The RFID segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 30% of the global market share. The US is the key market for track and trace in North America.

Track and Trace Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.96 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Antares Vision SpA, Korber AG, Mettler Toledo, Optel Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, SEA Vision Srl, Syntegon Technology GmbH, TraceLink Inc., and Xyntek Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

