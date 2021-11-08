USD 6.67 bn growth in Touch Controller IC Market | Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | Technavio

The market is anticipated to be driven by the adoption of new technologies. In addition, the rising adoption of touch screens in the retail and healthcare sector, particularly from the emerging economies in the APAC region will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The Touch Controller IC Market is segmented by Product (automotive, smartphones, ATMs, interactive displays, smart watches, smart bands, tablets, and interactive kiosks) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). 43% of the growth will originate from APAC with China, Taiwan, and South Korea emerging as the key revenue-generating economies of this region. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Touch Controller IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 6.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd., MELFAS Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Synaptics Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

