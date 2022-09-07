USD 6.89 bn growth in Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market Size - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by High demand for TBPF from the food industry. Manufacturers of food and beverage products choose packaging materials that can extend the shelf-life of food. Packaging film materials exhibit unique properties such as resistance to heat, humidity, gas, and aroma barrier. The manufacturers prefer food packaging solutions with fewer artificial preservatives. TBPF also increases the salability of products. The materials resist puncture and display high tensile strength, durability, and chemical properties. As these are lightweight, they significantly reduce the overall weight of the packaging. The high demand for packaging films will increase the consumption of TBPF in the forecast period.

However, One of the key challenges to the global transparent barrier packaging film market growth is the growing use of substitute products. Biodegradable packaging materials such as aluminum foil, paper, edible packaging, and edible blobs are increasingly used as substitutes for TBPF in end-use industries. In January 2020 , Nestle SA (Nestle) announced the launch of Nesquik All Natural powder in paper packaging as a part of the company's growing inclination toward reducing plastic waste. The energy consumption during the production of producing transparent films is comparatively higher than that of other packaging materials. In the US, aluminum foil is reprocessed in higher quantities in comparison to plastics. Such factors may hamper the market growth in the coming years.

This report extensively covers transparent barrier packaging film market segmentation by end-user (food, healthcare, consumer goods, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The transparent barrier packaging film market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. TBPF are popularly used for packaging meat, meat products, fruits, and vegetable. Processing of meat and meat products includes procedures such as meat drying, controlling acidity, and storing them in airtight containers to reduce microbial attacks. The increasing use of visible packaging solutions in the food industry will further drive the demand for TBPF.

The transparent barrier packaging film market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market Sizing

Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market Forecast

Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The transparent barrier packaging film market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. This statistical study of the transparent barrier packaging film market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The transparent barrier packaging film market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3M Co.

Co. Amcor Plc

Ampac Packaging

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Celplast Metallized Products Ltd

Cosmo Films Ltd

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

Daibochi Berhad

DUO PLAST AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Mondi plc

Riddhi Siddhi Plastic

Sumilon Polyester Ltd.

Taghleef Industries spa

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

UFlex Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Ampac Packaging, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Celplast Metallized Products Ltd, Cosmo Films Ltd, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Daibochi Berhad, DUO PLAST AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mondi plc, Riddhi Siddhi Plastic, Sumilon Polyester Ltd., Taghleef Industries spa, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd, UFlex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 98: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 100: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 102: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 107: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Celplast Metallized Products Ltd

Exhibit 112: Celplast Metallized Products Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 113: Celplast Metallized Products Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Celplast Metallized Products Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Cosmo Films Ltd

Exhibit 115: Cosmo Films Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 116: Cosmo Films Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Cosmo Films Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 118: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Mondi plc

Exhibit 123: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 126: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Mondi plc - Segment focus

10.10 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

Exhibit 128: Toppan Printing Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 129: Toppan Printing Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Toppan Printing Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Toppan Printing Co. Ltd - Segment focus

10.11 UFlex Ltd.

Exhibit 132: UFlex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: UFlex Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: UFlex Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: UFlex Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: UFlex Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Winpak Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Winpak Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Winpak Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Winpak Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Winpak Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

