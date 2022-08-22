USD 615.96 billion growth in Data Center Market Size with Highest Market Revenue from IT Infrastructure Component Segment - Technavio

Aug 22, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.98%. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the data center market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global data center market as a part of the global IT spending market.
Key Driver: The rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G is one of the key factors likely to influence the market's growth. The demand for the deployment of 4G/5G networks globally is also expected to increase during the forecast period. With the implementation of 5G technologies and the consequent increase in speed, the rate at which data is generated, transmitted, and consumed will grow, in turn, driving the market's growth during the forecast period.
Key Challenge: Cybersecurity issues will be a major challenge for the global data center market growth. Data is increasingly recognized as one of the prime assets for enterprises to derive revenue opportunities by analyzing past trends and for decision-making for the future. The threat of cyberattacks is rising with the growing adoption of cloud services and an increase in the adoption of IoT-based solutions.
Key Trend: The rise in the adoption of edge computing is another major factor supporting the global data center market growth. Edge computing is a network architecture wherein the data is stored and processed near its origin. The advantage of edge computing is that the stored content is close to the client machine, thereby reducing latency and improving server response.
- IT infrastructure: The data center market share growth in the IT infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the adoption of IT infrastructure owing to the increase in demand for computing power and storage to support the growth in global data traffic will drive the market growth through this segment.
- Security Solutions
- Power Management System
- Mechanical Construction
- General Construction
- North America: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data centers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the data center market growth in North America over the forecast period
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- DXC Technology Co.
- Equinix Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
|
Data Center Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 615.96 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.22
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Australia, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
