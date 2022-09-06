USD 623.16 million Growth in Winter Sports Apparel Market Size with 35% Growth from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: Increased participation by women in winter sports is one of the key winter sports apparel market trends supporting the market growth. Primarily, the US and Canada witnessed huge participation in winter sports by many high school and female college players in 2022. These countries have numerous colleges that offer winter sports scholarships exclusively to women, which is rising the popularity of sports among them. Hence, the increased participation by women in winter sports will have a significant impact on the market under focus during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The winter sports apparel market report is segmented by End-user (Male and Female), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the winter sports apparel market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Many communities in the region maintain ice skating rinks as part of their public recreational programs, which will facilitate the winter sports apparel market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Analysis: The winter sports apparel market share growth by the male segment will be significant during the forecast period. The winter sports apparel segment for males dominates the market. Winter sports apparel for males includes jackets, pants, and insulators. Moreover, vendors offer different apparel for males for different winter sports. This has increased the participation of males in various international winter sports such as the Winter Olympic Games. which is driving the growth of the segment.

Market Vendor Landscape

The winter sports apparel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market. This statistical study of the winter sports apparel market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The winter sports apparel market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Goldwin Inc



adidas AG



Amer Sports Corp.



BAUER Hockey LLC



Bogner homeshopping GmbH and Co. KG



Burton Corp.



Clarus Corp.



Columbia Sportswear Co.



Decathlon SA



DESCENTE Ltd.



Group Rossignol USA Inc.

Inc.

Halti Oy



Millet Mountain Group SAS



Nike Inc.



Phenix Co. Ltd.



SCOTT Sports SA



Trek Kit India Pvt. Ltd.



Under Armour Inc.



VF Corp.



Volcom LLC

Winter Sports Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 623.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Goldwin Inc, adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., BAUER Hockey LLC, Bogner homeshopping GmbH and Co. KG, Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, DESCENTE Ltd., Group Rossignol USA Inc., Halti Oy, Millet Mountain Group SAS, Nike Inc., Phenix Co. Ltd., SCOTT Sports SA, Trek Kit India Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Volcom LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

