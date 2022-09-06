USD 623.16 million Growth in Winter Sports Apparel Market Size with 35% Growth from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Sep 06, 2022, 06:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Winter Sports Apparel Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the winter sports apparel market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 623.16 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.74%. Technavio categorizes the global winter sports apparel market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Trend: Increased participation by women in winter sports is one of the key winter sports apparel market trends supporting the market growth. Primarily, the US and Canada witnessed huge participation in winter sports by many high school and female college players in 2022. These countries have numerous colleges that offer winter sports scholarships exclusively to women, which is rising the popularity of sports among them. Hence, the increased participation by women in winter sports will have a significant impact on the market under focus during the forecast period.
- Market Challenge: High costs of winter sports infrastructure will be one of the factors hindering the winter sports apparel market growth. Most countries in APAC and MEA have resources to support a few sports but lack the infrastructure for others. Therefore, the sidelining of winter sports is a serious challenge for the market under focus. Moreover, ice rinks used in winter sports are expensive. Therefore, the high infrastructural costs associated with ice rinks are estimated to inhibit the growth of the winter sports apparel market during the forecast period.
Key Market Segment Highlights:
The winter sports apparel market report is segmented by End-user (Male and Female), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Regional Opportunities: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the winter sports apparel market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Many communities in the region maintain ice skating rinks as part of their public recreational programs, which will facilitate the winter sports apparel market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Revenue-generating Segment Analysis: The winter sports apparel market share growth by the male segment will be significant during the forecast period. The winter sports apparel segment for males dominates the market. Winter sports apparel for males includes jackets, pants, and insulators. Moreover, vendors offer different apparel for males for different winter sports. This has increased the participation of males in various international winter sports such as the Winter Olympic Games. which is driving the growth of the segment.
Market Vendor Landscape
The winter sports apparel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand, and variety to compete in the market. This statistical study of the winter sports apparel market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The winter sports apparel market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Goldwin Inc
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- BAUER Hockey LLC
- Bogner homeshopping GmbH and Co. KG
- Burton Corp.
- Clarus Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Decathlon SA
- DESCENTE Ltd.
- Group Rossignol USA Inc.
- Halti Oy
- Millet Mountain Group SAS
- Nike Inc.
- Phenix Co. Ltd.
- SCOTT Sports SA
- Trek Kit India Pvt. Ltd.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
- Volcom LLC
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
