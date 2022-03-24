USD 631.11 million growth in Pumpkin Seeds Market | Evolving Opportunities with AKS-NEV Ltd. and B&G Foods Inc. | Technavio

The 120-page report analyzes the pumpkin seeds market by end-user (food, seed oil production, and nutraceuticals) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The pumpkin seeds market is driven by the health benefits of pumpkin seeds. In addition, the increasing availability through online retailers is anticipated to boost the growth of the pumpkin seeds market.

Pumpkin seeds are rich in fiber, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and other essential proteins. They are also rich in antioxidants as they contain multiple forms of Vitamin E, phenolic acids, caffeic acid, hydroxybenzoic acid, ferulic acid, coumaric acid, sinapic acid, protocatechuic acid, syringic acid, and vanillic acid. The presence of such nutrients helps in promoting sleep, reducing heart diseases, and ensuring the proper functioning of muscles. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of pumpkin seeds, which is driving the growth of the market.

Some of key Pumpkin Seeds Players:

AKS-NEV Ltd.: The company offers black sunflower seeds in various quantities.

B&G Foods Inc.: The company offers taco seasoned pumpkin seeds.

Campbell Soup Co.: The company offers Krispy Kernels pumpkin seeds.

Giant Snacks Inc.: The company offers salted pumpkin seeds.

The Kraft Heinz Co.: The company offers roasted pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Seeds Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

Food - size and forecast 2019-2024

Seed oil production - size and forecast 2019-2024

Nutraceuticals - size and forecast 2019-2024

The food segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The increased use of pumpkin seeds in baked food products such as bread, cereals, and crackers is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the use of pumpkin seeds in commercial food products such as baby foods and nutrition bars is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Pumpkin Seeds Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC holds the largest share of the market, occupying 42% of the global market share. The region accounts for nearly two-thirds of the global production of pumpkins. The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming superfood seeds such as pumpkin seeds is driving the growth of the pumpkin seeds market in APAC. During the forecast period, the market will observe the fastest growth in APAC than in other regions. China and India will emerge as major markets for pumpkin seeds in APAC.

Pumpkin Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 631.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Spain, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKS-NEV Ltd., B&G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Giant Snacks Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., McCormick & Co. Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., PRANA, and Rizhao Golden Nut Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Seed oil production - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AKS-NEV Ltd.

B&G Foods Inc.

Campbell Soup Co.

Giant Snacks Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

McCormick & Co. Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

PRANA

Rizhao Golden Nut Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

