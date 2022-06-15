USD 638.16 Million growth expected in Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market| Technavio

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

The powered air purifying respirator market is driven by the rising adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries. In addition, an increase in the development of new products is expected to trigger the powered air purifying respirator market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Major Three Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Participants:

3M Co.: The key products offered by the company include 3M Airstream Headgear-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Breathe Easy Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M GVP-Series Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Poweredflow Face-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M RRPAS Rapid Response Powered Air Purifying Respirator Systems, and many others.

Avon Rubber Plc: The company offers products such as Avon EZAir, Avon CS-PAPR, and Avon MP-PAPR.

Bio-Medical Devices Intl: The company offers MAXAIR CAPR Systems. It is an advanced respiratory protection system, that fulfills all requirements of OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR.

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Segmentation

Product

Full-face Mask PAPR



Half-mask PAPR



Helmets, Hoods, And Visors

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

End-user

Industrial Applications



Pharmaceutical And Healthcare



Oil And Gas



Other End-users

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Fove forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Full-face mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Full-face mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Full-face mask PAPR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Half-mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Half-mask PAPR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Half-mask PAPR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Helmets, hoods, and visors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Helmets, hoods, and visors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Helmets, hoods, and visors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market segmentation by end-users

6.1 Industrial applications

6.2 Pharmaceutical and healthcare

6.3 Oil and gas

6.4 Other end-users

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources



Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

