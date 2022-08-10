USD 64.51 Bn growth in Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market, Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - Technavio

Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson are among some of the major market participants.

The rising adoption of cloud-based managed security services (MSS) has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the Lack of IT security professionals might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, Over 37% of the markets originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, small and medium enterprises led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

Small And Medium Enterprise



Large Enterprise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The managed IT infrastructure services market report covers the following areas:

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Size

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Trends

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for low-cost IT infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist managed its infrastructure services market growth during the next five years

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the managed infrastructure services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of managed infrastructure services market, vendors

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 64.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Toshiba Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 89: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 99: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 104: DXC Technology Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: DXC Technology Co. - Key news



Exhibit 107: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 118: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 123: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 131: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 132: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 134: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

