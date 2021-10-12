USD 65.09 Bn growth in Intelligent Vending Machine Market|Technavio

The report on the intelligent vending machine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing demand for cashless vending machines as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

Azkoyen SA

Bianchi Industry SpA

Compass Group Plc

Crane Co.

Digital Media Vending International LLC

FAS International Srl

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Royal Vendors Inc.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 65.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., Digital Media Vending International LLC, FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., and Royal Vendors Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

