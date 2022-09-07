USD 65.67 million Growth in Pool Tables Market due to the Rising Demand From APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver : The rising demand from APAC is one of the factors driving the pool tables market growth. The large population, increasing popularity of snooker, and strong economic conditions are driving the pool tables market in the region. Flexible environmental regulations and low labor and manufacturing costs are attracting several manufacturers to switch their production facilities or expand their production capabilities in APAC. The demand for pool tables is expected to increase due to initiatives such as the introduction of cue zones in Chinese schools, which will increase the interest of students in snooker during the forecast period.

: The rising demand from APAC is one of the factors driving the pool tables market growth. The large population, increasing popularity of snooker, and strong economic conditions are driving the pool tables market in the region. Flexible environmental regulations and low labor and manufacturing costs are attracting several manufacturers to switch their production facilities or expand their production capabilities in APAC. The demand for pool tables is expected to increase due to initiatives such as the introduction of cue zones in Chinese schools, which will increase the interest of students in snooker during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Fluctuations in raw material prices and transportation costs is one of the key factors challenging the pool tables market growth. Vendors use premium components for the making of pool tables, such as slate sheets. These slate sheets are preferred to be of Italian, French, and even Brazilian origin. They need to be shipped to vendors that assemble their pool tables in other regions of the world. Vendors in the market offer a wide range of pool tables that are made from inexpensive to premium raw materials. However, the prices of their raw materials can fluctuate due to the supply-demand imbalance witnessed in the market.

Key Market Segmentation Highlights

The pool tables market report is segmented by Type (American pool table and British pool table), Material (Slate pool table, Wooden pool table, Metallic pool table, and Rubber pool table), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the pool tables market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Middle East and Africa. The strong penetration of cue sports and various recreational activities, along with many associations promoting cue sports will facilitate the pool tables market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The pool tables market share growth in the American pool table segment will be significant during the forecast period. due to The rising trend of customization is leading market players to design and deliver customized pool tables to broaden their customer base and enhance total sales. Vendors of the market in focus are also adopting online retail strategies to minimize production costs, increase their margins, and get customer feedback regularly. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the American pool table segment during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. : The company offers pool tables such as Xingpai and CBSA Gloden tournament Chinese pool tables and solid wood tables.

Blatt Billiards : The company offers pool tables such as Williamsburg Bumper Pool, Transitional Bumper Pool, and Tokyo Game Table.

Brunswick Billiards : The company offers pool tables such as Allenton, Black wolf, and Botanic.

Legacy Billiards : Through this segment, the company offers tables, bar stools, and other game room furniture. The company offers pool tables such as Cumberland, Bayor, and Megan.

GDM Sports : The company offers pool tables such as Gryffon and Signature pro.

BCE Distributors Ltd.



CHEVILLOTTE



Connelly Billiards Tucson



Diamond Billiard Products Inc.



EastPoint Sports Ltd. LLC



Escalade Sports Inc.



Gold Standard Games



H. Betti Industries Inc.



Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc.



Plank and Hide Co.



Presidential Billiards



Rene Pierre SA



Sharma Billiard Accessories



Tanishq Billiards



Valley Dynamo Inc.

Pool Tables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 65.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., BCE Distributors Ltd., Blatt Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, CHEVILLOTTE, Connelly Billiards Tucson, Diamond Billiard Products Inc., EastPoint Sports Ltd. LLC, Escalade Sports Inc., GDM Sports, Gold Standard Games, H. Betti Industries Inc., Legacy Billiards, Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc., Plank and Hide Co., Presidential Billiards, Rene Pierre SA, Sharma Billiard Accessories, Tanishq Billiards, and Valley Dynamo Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

