USD 68.02 Mn growth opportunity in Spill Containment Decks Market | 40% growth to originate in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spill containment decks market size is expected to increase by USD 68.02 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in North America. The growth of the chemical industry and increased crude oil production in the United States and Canada are creating significant growth opportunities for market players operating in the region.
The growth of the spill contaminants market is mainly driven by the growth of global warehousing and storage market. In addition, factors such as the growing need for secondary containment solutions and an increase in the number of regulatory policies for the storage of products in warehouses and industrial spaces will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices, the growing demand for spill containment pallets as a substitute for spill containment decks, and growing environmental concerns regarding the use of PSCD will hamper the market growth.
Spill Containment Decks Market: Product Landscape
- Based on the product, the market is analyzed across segments such as plastic spill containment decks and steel spill containment decks.
- The plastic spill containment decks segment will have a significant share in the market through the forecast period.
- The increasing demand for lightweight and convenient secondary containment and material handling products from various end-user industries such as the chemical, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries is driving the growth of the segment.
- Also, the increased concerns among vendors regarding the maintenance, hygiene, and easy cleanliness of spill containment decks are driving the demand for plastic spill containment decks.
Spill Containment Decks Market: Geographic Landscape
- By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.
- About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America.
- The rising number of ethylene projects and products is driving the growth of the regional market.
- Also, the growth of the warehousing and storage market is contributing to the growth of the spill containment decks market in North America.
- The US and Canada are the key markets for spill containment decks in North America.
Companies Covered:
The global spill containment decks market is fragmented. The market comprises containment decks manufacturers, containment decks management companies, containment decks recycling specialists, and containment pooling firms. The entry of new players is further increasing the fragmentation and intensifying the competition levels in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.
- Brady Corp.
- DENIOS INC.
- Atlantic Maritime Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Complete Environmental Products Inc.
- ENPAC
- EnSafeCo LLC
- EnviroGuard
- Ergen Plastic Industries
- Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC
- New Pig Corp.
- Protective Industrial Products Inc.
- Qingdao CNplast Co. Ltd.
- Rollawaycontainer.com srl
- Sellars Absorbent Materials Inc.
- Shanghai SYSBEL Industry and Technology Co. Ltd.
- SixAxis LLC
- SSI Environmental
- Swift Technoplast Private Ltd.
- UltraTech International Inc.
- United States Plastic Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
