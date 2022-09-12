USD 690.14 Mn growth expected in Nutrigenomics Market --Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE and Cell Logic Pty Ltd

Sep 12, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutrigenomics market size is expected to grow by USD 690.14 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in North America. The high incidence of cancer, chronic diseases, and obesity is creating huge opportunities for vendors operating in the region. BASF SE, Cell Logic Pty Ltd, Cura Integrative Medicine, DNA Life, Fagron NV, and geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd. among others will emerge as key vendors. Understand more about the scope of the report. Download PDF Report Sample
The market is driven by the increasing cost of medical treatment. In addition, the rising demand for training in and awareness of nutrigenomics technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the nutrigenomics market.
The high prevalence of various diseases has a direct impact on healthcare costs, as patients spend heavily on treatment. The high cost of branded drugs further increases the burden. Hence, many people are opting for dietary supplements and fortified products that contain nutrients, such as vitamins, proteins, carotenoids, fibers, polyphenols, and probiotics, based on nutrigenomics. All these factors are driving the demand for nutrigenomics, thereby driving the growth of the market.
The global nutrigenomics market is fragmented market due to the presence of numerous established and emerging vendors, offering a wide range of nutrigenomic equipment used for nutrigenomic research and dietary products based on nutrigenomics. The leading vendors have the financial resources and technical expertise to carry out the R&D of advanced products. Also, they have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. Hence, small and medium-sized players find it difficult to compete with established players in terms of technological advances and access to distribution networks to expand their market presence. Thus, they adopt competitive pricing strategies to enhance their market penetration.
The following are identified as the major players in the market:
- BASF SE
- Cell Logic Pty Ltd
- Cura Integrative Medicine
- DNA Life
- Fagron NV
- geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Genetic Healing
- Genova Diagnostics Inc.
- Greenarray
- Holistic Health International LLC
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Metagenics Inc.
- My DNA Health Ltd.
- NutriFit Canada
- Nutrigenomix Inc.
- ORIG3N Inc.
- Preventine Life Care
- The Gene Box
- Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd
Nutrigenomics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Obesity - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cardiovascular diseases - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cancer research - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market growth in the obesity segment will be significant over the forecast period. Nutrigenomics aids in increasing the understanding of how varying nutrition influences metabolic pathways and homeostatic control, which then can be used to prevent the development of chronic diet-related diseases such as obesity. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.
Nutrigenomics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. Governments in the region are making substantial investments in the field of molecular biology research. In addition, factors such as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced products by healthcare providers, a rise in healthcare expenditures, and growth in the number of advanced healthcare facilities in countries such as the US and Canada are contributing to the growth of the regional market.
