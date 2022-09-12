USD 690.14 Mn growth expected in Nutrigenomics Market --Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE and Cell Logic Pty Ltd

The high prevalence of various diseases has a direct impact on healthcare costs, as patients spend heavily on treatment. The high cost of branded drugs further increases the burden. Hence, many people are opting for dietary supplements and fortified products that contain nutrients, such as vitamins, proteins, carotenoids, fibers, polyphenols, and probiotics, based on nutrigenomics. All these factors are driving the demand for nutrigenomics, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Vendor Landscape:

The global nutrigenomics market is fragmented market due to the presence of numerous established and emerging vendors, offering a wide range of nutrigenomic equipment used for nutrigenomic research and dietary products based on nutrigenomics. The leading vendors have the financial resources and technical expertise to carry out the R&D of advanced products. Also, they have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. Hence, small and medium-sized players find it difficult to compete with established players in terms of technological advances and access to distribution networks to expand their market presence. Thus, they adopt competitive pricing strategies to enhance their market penetration.

The following are identified as the major players in the market:

BASF SE

Cell Logic Pty Ltd

Cura Integrative Medicine

DNA Life

Fagron NV

geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Genetic Healing

Genova Diagnostics Inc.

Greenarray

Holistic Health International LLC

Koninklijke DSM NV

Metagenics Inc.

My DNA Health Ltd.

NutriFit Canada

Nutrigenomix Inc.

ORIG3N Inc.

Preventine Life Care

The Gene Box

Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Nutrigenomics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Obesity - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cardiovascular diseases - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cancer research - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the obesity segment will be significant over the forecast period. Nutrigenomics aids in increasing the understanding of how varying nutrition influences metabolic pathways and homeostatic control, which then can be used to prevent the development of chronic diet-related diseases such as obesity. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Nutrigenomics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. Governments in the region are making substantial investments in the field of molecular biology research. In addition, factors such as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced products by healthcare providers, a rise in healthcare expenditures, and growth in the number of advanced healthcare facilities in countries such as the US and Canada are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Nutrigenomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 690.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Cell Logic Pty Ltd, Cura Integrative Medicine, DNA Life, Fagron NV, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Genetic Healing, Genova Diagnostics Inc., Greenarray, Holistic Health International LLC, Koninklijke DSM NV, Metagenics Inc., My DNA Health Ltd., NutriFit Canada, Nutrigenomix Inc., ORIG3N Inc., Preventine Life Care, The Gene Box, and Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Obesity - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Obesity - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Obesity - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Obesity - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Obesity - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cardiovascular diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cardiovascular diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cardiovascular diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cardiovascular diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cardiovascular diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cancer research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Cancer research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cancer research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Cancer research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cancer research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cell Logic Pty Ltd

Exhibit 89: Cell Logic Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cell Logic Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Cell Logic Pty Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 Cura Integrative Medicine

Exhibit 92: Cura Integrative Medicine - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cura Integrative Medicine - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Cura Integrative Medicine - Key offerings

10.5 DNA Life

Exhibit 95: DNA Life - Overview



Exhibit 96: DNA Life - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: DNA Life - Key offerings

10.6 Fagron NV

Exhibit 98: Fagron NV - Overview



Exhibit 99: Fagron NV - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Fagron NV - Key news



Exhibit 101: Fagron NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Fagron NV - Segment focus

10.7 Genova Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 103: Genova Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Genova Diagnostics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Genova Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Holistic Health International LLC

Exhibit 106: Holistic Health International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Holistic Health International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Holistic Health International LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Metagenics Inc.

Exhibit 109: Metagenics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Metagenics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Metagenics Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Nutrigenomix Inc.

Exhibit 112: Nutrigenomix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Nutrigenomix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Nutrigenomix Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The Gene Box

Exhibit 115: The Gene Box - Overview



Exhibit 116: The Gene Box - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: The Gene Box - Key offerings

10.12 Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 118: Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 119: Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

