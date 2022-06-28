USD 7.10 Billion Growth in Digital Signature Market | Emergence of Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., and GMO Internet Inc. among key vendors| Technavio

Jun 28, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the digital signature market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.10 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The market is anticipated to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the digital signature market is the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions. In addition, the growing number of apps for digital signatures is another factor supporting the digital signature market share growth. However, the security concerns associated with digital signatures will be a major challenge for the digital signature market during the forecast period.
To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Sample!.
Key Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights:
Market Segmentation by End-user
- BFSI: The BFSI end-user segment will garner the largest digital signature market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. All the major banks such as Bank of America Corp. (Bank of America), Deutsche Bank AG (Deutsche Bank), and Axis Bank Ltd. (Axis Bank) across the regions offer the facility of digital signatures. Similarly, several big companies, from insurance carriers to insurance agencies, offer the facility of digital signatures. The implementation of digital signatures eliminates a significant part of the paperwork process and helps digitize the whole process. Banks and insurance companies implement digital signatures to streamline their operational workflow, increase efficiency and transparency, enhance security, and minimize operational costs.
- Government
- Healthcare
- Legal
- Others
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital signatures in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The high adoption of cloud technology in the US and Canada will facilitate the digital signature market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Download Sample Report for Segment-based Insights and Contribution
Vendor Landscape
- The digital signature market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The digital signature market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Digital Signature Market Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
·
- Adobe Inc. The company operates through key business segments including digital media, digital experience, and publishing and advertising. The company provides Acrobat Pro DC software with e-sign makes document signing fast and easy.
- DocuSign Inc.: The company operates in a single reportable segment, which offers eSignature that helps to electronically sign on any device, from anywhere. The company provides DocuSign eSignature which is an electronic signature solution.
- Dropbox Inc.: The company manages its operations and allocates resources through a single operating segment. It also manages, monitors, and reports its financials through this segment. The company provides electronic signature solution to create and e-sign documents within Dropbox to keep your files more organized and secure.
- Entrust Datacard Corp.: The company operates through key business segments including digital security, issuance systems, and solutions. The company provides digital signing solutions to help establish trusted identities and ensure authenticity for digital documents, emails, code, and mobile devices.
- GMO Internet Inc.: The company provides digital signing service to enable secure document signing across the enterprise.
Some more companies classified as dominant players in the report are:
·
- OneSpan Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SIGNiX Inc.
- Thales Group
- Thoma Bravo LP
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Buy Report Now!
Related Reports:
Internet Security Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Online Corporate Meeting Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Digital Signature Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 29.86%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 7.10 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
24.85
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., GMO Internet Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., SIGNiX Inc., Thales Group, and Thoma Bravo LP
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value Chain Analysis: Systems software
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Legal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Legal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Adobe Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Adobe Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Adobe Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 DocuSign Inc.
- Exhibit 54: DocuSign Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: DocuSign Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: DocuSign Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: DocuSign Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Dropbox Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Dropbox Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Dropbox Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Dropbox Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Dropbox Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Entrust Datacard Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Entrust Datacard Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Entrust Datacard Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Entrust Datacard Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 65: Entrust Datacard Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 GMO Internet Inc.
- Exhibit 66: GMO Internet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: GMO Internet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: GMO Internet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: GMO Internet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 OneSpan Inc.
- Exhibit 70: OneSpan Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: OneSpan Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: OneSpan Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 SIGNiX Inc.
- Exhibit 78: SIGNiX Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: SIGNiX Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: SIGNiX Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Thales Group
- Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 Thoma Bravo LP
- Exhibit 85: Thoma Bravo LP - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Thoma Bravo LP - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Thoma Bravo LP - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Thoma Bravo LP - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article