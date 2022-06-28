USD 7.10 Billion Growth in Digital Signature Market | Emergence of Adobe Inc., DocuSign Inc., Dropbox Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp., and GMO Internet Inc. among key vendors| Technavio

The potential growth difference for the digital signature market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.10 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The market is anticipated to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving growth in the digital signature market is the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions. In addition, the growing number of apps for digital signatures is another factor supporting the digital signature market share growth. However, the security concerns associated with digital signatures will be a major challenge for the digital signature market during the forecast period.