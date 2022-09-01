USD 7.58 bn growth in Ship Loader and Unloader Market -- APAC to have the largest share

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ship Loader and Unloader Market by Product Type, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 7.58 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

The global ship loader and unloader market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors compete based on price, quality, and value-added service. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some significant risk factors for vendors operating in the market. Therefore, vendors distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to stay ahead of the competition. Therefore, the competition in the market in focus is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Increasing trade activities globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

The report identifies Astec Industries Inc., AUMUND Fordertechnik GmbH, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Bruks Siwertell Group, Buhler AG, EMS Tech Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fluor Corp., HENNLICH Group GmbH, Liebherr International AG, Mitsui Miike Machinery Co. Ltd., NEUERO Industrietechnik fur Forderanlagen GmbH, Sandvik AB, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., SMB International GmbH, TAIM WESER SA, Techint Group, Telestack Ltd., and VANDEWIELE NV as among some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The ship loader and unloader market is segmented as below:

Type

Stationary



Mobile

The stationary segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Initial acquisition and maintenance costs for stationary ship loaders are low as compared to mobile ship loaders. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 41% of the global market share. Increasing developments in the maritime transportation sector is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ship loader and unloader market report covers the following areas:

Ship Loader and Unloader Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ship loader and unloader market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ship loader and unloader market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ship loader and unloader market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ship loader and unloader market vendors

Ship Loader and Unloader Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astec Industries Inc., AUMUND Fordertechnik GmbH, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Bruks Siwertell Group, Buhler AG, EMS Tech Inc., FLSmidth AS, Fluor Corp., HENNLICH Group GmbH, Liebherr International AG, Mitsui Miike Machinery Co. Ltd., NEUERO Industrietechnik fur Forderanlagen GmbH, Sandvik AB, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., SMB International GmbH, TAIM WESER SA, Techint Group, Telestack Ltd., and VANDEWIELE NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Stationary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Stationary - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Dry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Dry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Dry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Dry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AUMUND Fordertechnik GmbH

Exhibit 103: AUMUND Fordertechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 104: AUMUND Fordertechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: AUMUND Fordertechnik GmbH - Key offerings

11.4 Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 106: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 109: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.5 Buhler AG

Exhibit 110: Buhler AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Buhler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Buhler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Buhler AG - Segment focus

11.6 FLSmidth AS

Exhibit 114: FLSmidth AS - Overview



Exhibit 115: FLSmidth AS - Business segments



Exhibit 116: FLSmidth AS - Key news



Exhibit 117: FLSmidth AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: FLSmidth AS - Segment focus

11.7 HENNLICH Group GmbH

Exhibit 119: HENNLICH Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: HENNLICH Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: HENNLICH Group GmbH - Key offerings

11.8 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 122: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 125: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

11.9 NEUERO Industrietechnik fur Forderanlagen GmbH

Exhibit 126: NEUERO Industrietechnik fur Forderanlagen GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: NEUERO Industrietechnik fur Forderanlagen GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: NEUERO Industrietechnik fur Forderanlagen GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 SMB International GmbH

Exhibit 132: SMB International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: SMB International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: SMB International GmbH - Key offerings

11.12 VANDEWIELE NV

Exhibit 135: VANDEWIELE NV - Overview



Exhibit 136: VANDEWIELE NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: VANDEWIELE NV - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

